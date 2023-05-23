Global Herbicides Safener Market Size To Grow USD 2.2 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 7.1%

New York, United States , May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Herbicides Safener Market Size is to grow from USD 1.1 billion in 2022 to USD 2.2 billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during the projected period. The global herbicide safener market is expected to expand in the coming years, driven by rising food production and environmentally friendly agricultural practices. The market is extremely competitive and fragmented, with numerous large and small players competing for market share. Technological advancements and new product launches are expected to drive innovation in the herbicide safener market, making it an exciting segment of the agricultural chemicals industry to watch.

The global herbicides safener market is a subset of the wider agricultural chemicals industry, which mainly deals with the manufacturing and distribution of chemical products utilized in agriculture and farming. Herbicide safeners are chemical compounds utilized in conjunction with herbicides in order to reduce their toxicity to crops and plants while still controlling weeds and other unwanted vegetation. Throughout the forecast period, the effects of herbicide-treated crops on human health and the environment are expected to have a significant impact on the global herbicides and herbicide safeners market. To control herbicide use, the European Union and North America have established stringent rules and regulations. As a result, there is an increasing demand for sustainable herbicide and safener combinations to combat herbicide toxicity, which could represent a novel product development opportunity in the herbicide safeners market. The herbicides safener market has expanded in recent years as a result of rising food production demands to support a growing global population, as well as the need to increase agricultural yields in a sustainable manner. Farmers have increased their use of herbicide safeners as a result, particularly in areas with high agricultural productivity and large-scale farming operations.

The benoxacor segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global herbicides safener market during the forecast period.

The global herbicides safener market is segmented by type into furilazole, benoxacor, dichlormid, and isoxadifen. The benoxacor segment is projected to account for the highest share of the global herbicides safener market over the forecast period. The expansion can be attributed to its widespread use in corn and soybean production, and it helps to reduce the toxicity of certain herbicides, such as acetochlor, alachlor, and metolachlor while increasing the herbicide's efficacy in weed control.

Browse key industry insights spread across 212 pages with 123 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on " Global Herbicides Safener Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Furilazole, Benoxacor, Dichlormid, and Isoxadifen), By Crop (Soybean, Corn, Wheat, Sorghum, Barley, and Rice), By Herbicide Application Stage (Pre-emergence and Post-emergence), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032"

The soybean segment is expected to grow at the fastest pace in the global herbicides safener market over the forecast period.

The global herbicides safener market is divided into six crops: soybean, corn, wheat, sorghum, barley, and rice. The soybean segment is projected to expand at the highest pace in the global herbicides safener market during the forecast period. Herbicide safeners, such as benoxacor and isoxadifen, are widely used in soybean production to minimize the toxicity of certain herbicides, such as glyphosate and quizalofop, while increasing their efficacy in weed control.

The pre-emergence segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate in the global herbicides safener market during the forecast period.

The global herbicides safener market is divided into two segments based on herbicide application stage: pre-emergence and post-emergence. Pre-emergence is expected to grow at the highest pace in the global herbicides safener market over the forecast period. The increase can be attributed to the fact that pre-emergence herbicides have no effect on weed seeds.

South America is estimated to hold the largest share of the herbicides safener market over the predicted timeframe.

South America is anticipated to hold the largest share of the herbicides safener market during the forecast period. Latin America accounts for 13% of global agricultural and fish commodity production and nearly 17% of net export value due to abundant water and land. The increased production of crops such as soybeans and maize to meet the region's export requirements can be attributed to the herbicide safeners market's widespread adoption. During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the global herbicides safener market. The Asia Pacific's high production of wheat, rice, and other selective crops can be attributed to the market expansion for herbicide safeners.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Herbicides Safener Market include BASF, Corteva Agriscience, Syngenta, ADAMA, Drexel Chemical Company, Winfield United, Helena Agri Enterprise, Helm AG, Rainbow Agro, Bayer, Nufarm, Arysta LifeScience, Sipcam-Oxon, Tenkoz, and Others.

Recent Developments

In March 2023, Syngenta announced that it is developing Storen, a new maize herbicide. It also contains the safener benoxacor in a single premix. This product will protect against a variety of weeds, including foxtail, barnyardgrass, waterhemp, Palmer amaranth, common ragweed, giant ragweed, Russian thistle, Cocklebur, and Morningglory species.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Herbicides Safener Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Herbicides Safener Market, By Type

Furilazole

Benoxacor

Dichlormid

Isoxadifen

Global Herbicides Safener Market, By Crop

Soybean

Corn

Wheat

Sorghum

Barley

Rice

Global Herbicides Safener Market, By Herbicide Application Stage

Pre-emergence

Post-emergence

Global Herbicides Safener Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



