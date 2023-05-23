Micro Electric Vehicles Market Size Expected to Reach USD 22.11 Billion in 2029 | Development of Ultra-Capacitors to Drive the Market Growth

Pune, India., May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global micro electric vehicle market size is predicted to reach USD 22.11 billion by 2029 and exhibit a CAGR of 12.7% during the projected period. Fortune Business InsightsTM has presented this information in its report titled, “Micro Electric Vehicle Market, 2022-2029”. The market stood at USD 8.32 billion in 2021 and USD 9.57 billion in 2022.

Report Highlights:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 12.7% 2029 Value Projection USD 22.11 billion Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2022 USD 9.57 billion Historical Data for 2018-2020 No. of Pages 200

Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Environmental Pollution likely to Promote Market Growth

The government's strict emission regulations are pushing automakers to create new and advanced electric vehicles. The rapid growth of electric vehicles emphasizes the importance of new rules and regulations to ensure a smooth transition. During the forecast period, this is expected to favor the global micro electric vehicle market growth. The costs of implementing electric vehicles are high due to the high costs of technology and infrastructure.

COVID-19 Impact-

Multiple supply chains have been disrupted including the Micro Electric Vehicle industry as a result of the spread of the new COVID-19 pandemic. Because of the economic uncertainty, car companies must proceed with caution when reopening. Interference may have a significant impact on second tiers, particularly the tertiary network, of automobile manufacturers with global distribution networks.

Segments-

On the basis of battery type, the micro electric vehicle industry is bifurcated into a lithium-ion battery and lead-acid battery. On the basis of application, the market is classified into personal use, commercial use, and public use. Geographically, the market is classified into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World.

Competitive Landscape-

Shandong Baoya to Lead the Chinese Market

Shandong Baoya New Energy Automobile Co., Ltd. is a leading Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer in the competitive landscape. The company's primary focus is on producing, researching, developing, and selling new energy vehicles, including micro electric cars, electric minivans, electric bicycles, and electric motorcycles.

Regional Insights-

Asia Pacific to Dominate the Global Market Share during 2022-2029

During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global micro electric vehicle market share, which is expected to be worth USD 4.5 billion in 2021. This is due to the fact that micro EVs are less expensive in countries such as China. Europe is expected to grow significantly due to the region's growing popularity and adoption of micro EVs. North America is expected to grow significantly as a result of increased sports, leisure, and fun activities in the region. The Rest of the World will most likely be an emerging market for micro EVs. However, a lack of appropriate infrastructure and government policies significantly impedes the market growth.

Report Coverage:

The report on the micro electric vehicle market provides a detailed analysis of the market, focusing on key aspects such as leading companies, product types, and leading product applications. Apart from that, the report provides insights into market trends and highlights key industry developments. In addition to the factors mentioned above, the report includes a number of other factors that have contributed to the market's growth in recent years.

A list of prominent Electric E Bike manufacturers operating in the global market:

Textron (Rhode Island, U.S.)

Polaris Inc. (Minnesota, U.S.)

Baoya (Shandong, China)

CLUB CAR (Georgia, U.S.)

Yamaha Golf-Car Company (Georgia, U.S.)

Italcar Industrial S.r.l. (Turin, Italy)

Yogomo (Shandong, China)

Renault Group (Paris, France)

Notable Industry Development:

June 2021 – Club Car has announced the launch of the Club Car Current, an electric vehicle in partnership with AYRO, Inc. Current is a compact, all-electric light-duty truck with automotive features.

