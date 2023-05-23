Global Intravenous IV Solutions Market to Grow by $4.01 Billion During 2023-2027

Dublin, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Intravenous IV Solutions Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The intravenous IV solutions market is forecast to grow by USD 4011.34 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.11% during the forecast period. The report on the intravenous iv solutions market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the growing geriatric population, and the increasing demand for parenteral nutrition.



The intravenous IV solutions market is segmented as below:

By Type

Partial parenteral nutrition

Total parenteral nutrition

By Distribution Channel

Hospital pharmacy

Retail pharmacy

Online pharmacy

By Geographical Landscape

Asia

North America

Europe

Rest of World (ROW)

This study identifies the technological advancements in iv solutions as one of the prime reasons driving the intravenous iv solutions market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing demand for home healthcare and growing investments in the healthcare sector will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on the intravenous iv solutions market covers the following areas:

Intravenous IV solutions market sizing

Intravenous IV solutions market forecast

Intravenous IV solutions market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading intravenous iv solutions market vendors that include Amanta Healthcare Ltd., Axa Parenterals Ltd., Baxter International Inc., Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, Grifols SA, ICU Medical Inc., JW Pharmaceutical Corp., Lxir Medilabs Pvt. Ltd., MITS Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Salius Pharma Pvt. Ltd., Schwitz Biotech, Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Soxa Formulations and Research Pvt. Ltd., Terumo Group, Vifor Pharma Management Ltd., Vikrant Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Vitapure Corp., B. Braun Melsungen AG, and Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.. Also, the intravenous iv solutions market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Market Landscape



3 Market Sizing



4 Historic Market Size



5 Five Forces Analysis



6 Market Segmentation by Type



7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



8 Customer Landscape



9 Geographic Landscape



10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends



11 Vendor Landscape



12 Vendor Analysis



13 Appendix



