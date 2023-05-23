Trail Camera Demand is Predicted to Grow at a 6.9% CAGR, Reaching US$ 189.6 Million by 2031: Transparency Market Research Analysis

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global trail camera market size stood at US$ 103.4 Mn in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 189.6 Mn by 2031. The global industry is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% between 2023 and 2031.



The market for trail cameras is primarily being driven by the increase in outdoor activities including wildlife photography, forest protection, hunting, and wildlife observation. Additionally, rise in usage of trail cameras to keep an eye on an area and identify intruders in order to accomplish home security is accelerating market development.

Market demand for trail cameras is rising owing to leading companies' focus on manufacturing trail cameras with outdoor-useful features including infrared imaging, panoramic pictures, and time-lapse photography.

Companies are additionally making investments in R&D of cameras with enhanced technology and performance. This is expected to accelerate expansion of the global trail camera market. Companies are working together to diversify their product offerings, and increase global footprint.

As a non-intrusive method of studying and observing animals, wireless trail camera is an indispensable tool for hunters, wildlife lovers, and researchers. Additionally, homeowners can install trail cameras for security reasons in order to keep an eye on their property and keep burglars away.

Product breakthroughs are expected to drive growth of the trail camera industry. Outdoor photography has recently gained popularity as a career choice. This has led to a gradual increase in demand for expensive, high-resolution equipment.

Market Scope:

Market Segmentation Type, Megapixels, Flash Type, Trigger Speed, Flash Range, Power Type, Price, Application, Distribution Channel Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Key Players Cuddeback Holdings, LLC, Blaser Group, Boly Media Communications Co.Ltd., FeraDyne Outdoors, GSM, LLC., Prometheus Group, Reconyx, Inc., SPYPOINT, Vista Outdoor Inc., Wildgame Innovations, L.L.C.

Key Findings of Market Report

In terms of type, cellular trail cameras are becoming more popular since they enable the transfer of videos and images to a remote equipment, thus enabling users to check their trail cameras in real-time at any location with an internet connectivity.

Users of cellular trail cameras, particularly those watching from a distance, now have additional accessibility and convenience owing to this feature. Additionally, cellular trail cameras do away with the time-consuming process of manual removal of SD cards.



Global Trail Camera Market: Growth Drivers

Online sharing of wildlife images and movies has become more popular due to the growth in social media platforms. Taking videos and photographs of animals in their natural settings is now simple due to trail cameras. As a result of its portability and compactness, trail camera is a practical choice for taking pictures of wildlife.

In recent times, trail cameras have become more affordable and widely available. They are a preferable option since they aid forest monitoring, animal observers, and professional wildlife photographers. This is anticipated to accelerate the growth of the trail camera industry in the next few years.



Wi-Fi trail cameras, which are flexible and practical, have become more common in recent years among wildlife enthusiasts. Multiple functions can now be incorporated into trail cameras owing to technological improvements. This is expected to significantly boost use of trail cameras in the wildlife domain.





Trail cameras now have longer-lasting batteries owing to developments in battery technology. With the advent of solar trail cameras, users are able to set their cameras unsupervised for extended periods of time without being concerned about the battery dying.



Global Trail Camera Market: Regional Landscape

North America is expected to hold A significant market share of the global trail camera market. Dominance of North America in this global industry can be ascribed to the growth in popularity of wildlife observation and hunting in the region.





Rise in usage of trail cameras for security reasons is also expected to drive market demand for trail cameras in the region. The U.S. and Canada dominate the the regional market with the largest share.



Global Trail Camera Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the global trail camera market are:

Vista Outdoor Inc.

Boly Media Communications Co. Ltd

Wildgame Innovations, L.L.C.

Cuddeback Holdings, LLC

FeraDyne Outdoors

Prometheus Group

Global Trail Camera Market: Segmentation

Type

Cellular

Wi-Fi

Megapixels

< 8 MP

8 - 12 MP

> 12 MP



Flash Type

Infrared

Black Flash

Trigger Speed

Below 0.30 sec

0.30 - 0.60 sec

Above 0.60 sec



Flash Range

Below 20 m

20 - 40 m

Above 40 m



Power Type

With Cord

Without Cord

Price

Below US$ 100

US$ 100 - US$ 400

Above US$ 400



Application

Hunting

Animal Observation

Event Observation

Forest Surveillance

Others



Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America



