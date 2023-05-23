Cell Culture Media Bags Market Size to Hit USD 3,275.34 Million by 2031 | Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In accordance with the most recent analysis by Growth Plus Reports, the global market for cell culture media bags was estimated to be worth US$ 1,305.6 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a revenue CAGR of 10.76% to reach US$ 3,275.34 million by 2031.

The global market for cell culture media bags was analyzed, and it is expected to rise significantly during the forecast period. In laboratories, cell culture media bags are used to prepare and store cell culture media, which are nutrient-rich solutions used to stimulate cell development.

Key Takeaways:

The rising demand for cell culture bags in the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical labs drives the market revenue share.

The growing R&D activities for drug discoveries, regenerative medicine, personalized treatments, and transplantation drives demand for these products.

The single use of this biodegradable material is propelling the revenue growth of the market.

Cell Culture Media Bags Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2022 US$ 1,305.6 million Market Size Value in 2031 US$ 3,275.34 million Growth Rate CAGR of 10.76% from 2023 to 2031 Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Design, Bag Size, End User and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Recent Development in the Global Cell Culture Media Bags Market:

In November 2021, Sartorius committed to investing around EUR 270 million in developing its business in South Korea by the end of 2024. With this investment, the company plans to start producing cell culture media in the South Korean region.

Competitive Landscape

Following is a list of the top market players operating in the global market for cell culture media bags:

Sartorius AG

Corning Incorporated

Danaher Corporation

Thermo Fischer Scientific, Inc.

Lonza Group

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Cell culture media bags promote the growth of target cells by supplying the necessary nutrients for the development of biopharmaceuticals. Cell culture bags' exceptional advantage enhanced their demand in biopharmaceuticals for the expansion, storage, and concentration of cell culture media.

However, high costs and lack of awareness are expected to restrain revenue growth of the global cell culture media bags market.

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation By Design

Based on the bag size, the global cell culture media bags market is segmented into 2D bags and 3D bags. The 2D bag segment accounts for the largest revenue share due to the reduced contamination risk, ease of use, and scalability.

Segmentation By Bag Size

Based on the design, the global cell culture media bags market is segmented into very small bags (< 150 ml), small bags (151 - 500 ml), medium-sized bags (501 - 1000 ml), large bags (1001-3000 ml), and very large bags (>3000 ml). Due to the rising need for large-scale biologics and vaccine production, which necessitates higher volumes of cell culture medium, the large bags (>3000 ml) segment accounts for the largest market revenue share.

Segmentation By End-User

Based on end-user, the global cell culture media bags market is segmented into life science R&D, biopharmaceutical manufacturers, and others. Due to increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals and the growing investments in R&D activities which require cell culture medium, the biopharmaceutical manufacturers segment accounts for the largest market revenue share.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, the global cell culture media bags market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. Due to the presence of a well-established healthcare infrastructure, as well as the growing need for biopharmaceuticals, North America accounts for the largest revenue share in the global market.

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL CELL CULTURE MEDIA BAGS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY DESIGN 2D Bags 3D Bags GLOBAL CELL CULTURE MEDIA BAGS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY BAG SIZE Very Small Bags (< 150 ml) Small Bags (151 - 500 ml) Medium Sized Bags (501 - 1000 ml) Large Bags (1001-3000 ml) Very Large Bags (>3000 ml) GLOBAL CELL CULTURE MEDIA BAGS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END USER Life Science R&D Biopharmaceutical Manufactures Others

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market.

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

'Business Profile' of Key Players

