Manual Wheelchair Market is expected to hit USD 4.48 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 6.1 percent – says Maximize Market Research

Pune, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A global Medical Devices research and business consulting firm, Maximize Market Research, has published a market intelligence report on the “ Manual Wheelchair Market ”. The report is a combination of primary data and secondary data and domain experts have analyzed the Manual Wheelchair Market from a local as well as a global point of view. Over the forecast period, Maximize Market Research expects the market to grow from USD 2.96 Bn in 2022 to USD 4.48 Bn in 2029 at a CAGR of 6.1 percent.



Manual Wheelchair Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

Market Size in 2022 USD 2.96 Bn. Market Size in 2029 USD 4.48 Bn. CAGR 6.1 percent (2023-2029) Forecast Period 2023-2029 Base Year 2022 Number of Pages 276 No. of Tables 113 No. of Charts and Figures 112 Segment Covered Type, Category, Design and Function, Component, End-User and Distribution Channel Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

The Manual Wheelchair Market report uses a bottom-up approach to estimate the market size by value and volume. The report includes growth hubs, investment feasibility, restraints and competitive analysis of the market in five major geographic regions such as North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Europe and South America. The report presents a market analysis through segments along with its multiple sub-segments. The report involves data regarding mergers and acquisitions and partnerships by major key companies. The market data has been collected through primary and secondary research methods. Collected data is later analyzed by tools such as SWOT, PORTER’s five force model and PESTLE analysis which provides political, social, economic, environmental, technological and legal aspects of the market.

Manual Wheelchair Market Overview

A Manual Wheelchair is a wheeled mobility chair in which a person with limited mobility is expected to become mobile and independent again. The growing geriatric population across the world and increased bone diseases are expected to drive the Manual Wheelchair Market. Self-propelled wheelchairs allow the person in the chair to be independent and move freely.

Manual Wheelchair Market Dynamics

The growing geriatric population across the world and the need to take care of them with easily accessible medical devices are expected to drive the Manual Wheelchair Market. Also, the major Manual Wheelchair Manufacturers are offering customization and personalization based on the condition of patients and demand with easily accessible systems included in the Manual Wheelchair. These factors are expected to drive the Manual Wheelchair Market. The major Manual Wheelchair Key Companies are continuously focusing on the manufacturing of Manual Wheelchair Devices at affordable cost with lightweight and portable materials . These manufacturing strategies are expected to drive the Manual Wheelchair Industry. Recently, on March 23, 2023, the National Federation of Associations of Physical Therapists of Taiwan R.O.C. issued the “Golden Award of Physical Therapists’ Choice of 2023'' to Flexx Adapt, the positioning wheelchair. This wheelchair includes characteristics such as two-in-one pressure relief, a personalized seating system and a dynamic backrest to protect the user. These research and developments by the major Manual Wheelchair Key Companies are expected to boost the Manual Wheelchair Market Size. The independence, mobility to move around quickly and versatility in various activities are some of the key benefits of having a manual wheelchair.

Manual Wheelchair Market Regional Insights

North America dominated the Manual Wheelchair Market in 2022 and is expected to grow significantly throughout the forecast period. The increased number of spinal cord injury cases in the region is due to different reasons such as motor vehicle collisions, violence and from sports injuries. Also, the presence of major Manual Wheelchair Key Players in the region is expected to propel the growth of the Manual Wheelchair Market Share. Also, the increased number of new market entrants is also driving the region’s market growth over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is the second-largest growing region with the highest CAGR of 6.4 percent in the Manual Wheelchair Market. The region’s growth is expected to be supported by the large population base in the region and the increased healthcare infrastructure along with the rising prevalence of chronic diseases. The growth in bariatric & geriatric patients in China, Japan, India and others. Government initiatives for quality mobility devices are expected to create a lucrative opportunity for Manual Wheelchair Key Companies to increase their Manual Wheelchair Market Share.

Manual Wheelchair Market Segmentation

By Type:

Transport manual wheelchair

Standard manual wheelchair

Heavy-duty manual wheelchair

Lightweight & ultra-lightweight manual wheelchair

Tilt & recliner manual wheelchair

Hemi height manual wheelchair

Lightweight and ultra-lightweight manual wheelchairs dominated the market share in 2022. It is easy to use for traveling, transportation, high adjustability.

By Category:

Pediatric wheelchair

Adult wheelchair

By Design and Function:

Basic wheelchair

Sport wheelchair

Standing wheelchair

Bariatric wheelchair

Other



The basic wheelchair segment has dominated the largest revenue market share in 2022 due to its cost-effectiveness. These wheelchairs are most durable, easy to maintain and offer precise function and positioning to the individual using them.

By Component:

Frame

Wheels

Seating

Front Casters

Footrests

Brakes

Accessories



By End-User:

Homecare setting

Hospitals and Clinics

Rehabilitation Centres

Institution

Other



The institution segment held the manual wheelchair market in 2022. The growth of this segment is driven by an increase in the prevalence of neurological conditions, cancer, gynecological complications, ophthalmic ailments, and cardiac disorders.

By Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

Manual Wheelchair Key Competitors include:

Invacare Corporation

Karman Medical Devices Inc.

Graham-Field Health Products Inc.

Etac AB

Hoveround Corporation

Sunrise Medical LLC

Permobil AB

Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA

Pride Mobility Products Corporation

Drive Medical

Carex Health Brands, Inc.

Drive DeVilbiss Medical Devices

India Medico Instruments.

Standard Steel.

Bio-X.

Ajanta Export Industries.

Micro Teknik.

Universe Surgical Equipment Co.

Acme Enterprises.

Hemant Surgical Industries Ltd.



Key questions answered in the Manual Wheelchair Market are:

What is a Manual Wheelchair?

What was the Manual Wheelchair Market Size in 2022?

What is the expected Manual Wheelchair Market size during the forecast period?

What are the global trends in the Manual Wheelchair Market?

What are the major restraints for the Manual Wheelchair Market?

Which segment dominated the Manual Wheelchair Market growth?

What is the demand pattern for the Manual Wheelchair Market?

What growth strategies are the players considering to increase their presence in Manual Wheelchair Market?

What are the upcoming industry applications and trends for the Manual Wheelchair Market?

Who are the leading companies and what are their portfolios in Manual Wheelchair Market?

Which region dominates the largest market share in Manual Wheelchair Market?



Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Organization Size, Application and Industry Vertical

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Type, Category, Design and Function, Component, End-User and Distribution Channel

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of Business by region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

