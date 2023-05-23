Global Expense Management Software Market Report 2023-2027: Increasing Adoption of Cloud-Based Solutions & the Growing Automation of Manual Processes Boosts Sector

Dublin, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Expense Management Software Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The expense management software market is forecast to grow by USD 4776.21 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 13.75% during the forecast period.

The report on the expense management software market provides a holistic analysis, market size, and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions, the growing automation of manual processes, and the increasing need for cost reduction.



The expense management software market is segmented as below:

By Component

Solution

Service

By Application

Large enterprises

SMEs

By Geography

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the increasing use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in expense management software as one of the prime reasons driving the expense management software market growth during the next few years. Also, user-friendly interfaces in expense management software and subscription-based pricing will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on the expense management software market covers the following areas:

Expense management software market sizing

Expense management software market forecast

Expense management software market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading expense management software market vendors that include Coupa Software Inc., Emburse Inc., Expensify Inc., Fyle Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Insperity Services L.P., International Business Machines Corp., Intuit Inc., ITILITE, Koch Industries Inc., Oracle Corp., Sage Group Plc, SAP SE, Sodexo SA, The Access Group, VA Tech Ventures Pvt. Ltd., Webexpenses Pty Ltd., Workday Inc., Xero Ltd., Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Pvt. Ltd., and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd.. Also, the expense management software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Market Landscape



3 Market Sizing



4 Historic Market Size



5 Five Forces Analysis



6 Market Segmentation by Component



7 Market Segmentation by Application



8 Customer Landscape



9 Geographic Landscape



10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends



11 Vendor Landscape



12 Vendor Analysis



13 Appendix



