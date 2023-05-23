To Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S

Public announcement no. 544

May 23rd, 2023

ECONOMIC KEY FIGURES FOR GLUNZ & JENSEN HOLDING A/S Q1 2023

The Q1, 2023 (January through March 2023) of the fiscal year was reviewed and approved at the Board of Directors meeting today. The Board of Directors announces the following consolidated financial statement year to date (YTD) for Q1 (January through March) of 2023.

The Q1 result for the fiscal year 2023 has met the expectations.

Highlights

The revenue for YTD Q1 2023 amounted to DKK 40.5 million (2022: DKK 34.1 million).

EBITDA for the period was DKK 6.4 million (2022: DKK 4.8 million).

Profit before tax for the period was DKK 4.9 million (2022: DKK 2.0 million).

Glunz & Jensen has delivered a strong Q1, 2023 despite continued supply challenges of manufacturing parts.

Glunz & Jensen maintains the guidance for the full year 2023.

For further information please contact:

CEO Henrik Blegvad Funk: phone +45 21 39 05 32

Chairman of the board Flemming Nyenstad Enevoldsen: phone +45 40 43 13 03