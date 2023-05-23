Agricultural Films Market - Rising Demand for Biodegradable Agricultural Films across the Globe | Reveals Recent InsightAce Survey

Jersey City, NJ, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agricultural Films Market to reach over USD 22.49 billion by the year 2031 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Agricultural Films Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By product type (LLDPE, LLDP, reclaim, EVA, HDPE) and end-use application (Greenhouse films, classic greenhouse, macro tunnel, low tunnel, mulch films, clear films, black mulches)- Market Outlook And Industry Analysis 2031"

The Global Agricultural Films Market is estimated to reach over USD 22.49 billion by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.55% during the forecast period.





Many cutting-edge agricultural techniques employ agricultural films or plastics to boost crop quality while increasing crop output per hectare. Agricultural films are widely used for mulching, controlled farming, greenhouse farming, and soil protection. The use of mulching films and the rising demand for biodegradable films are anticipated to propel the agricultural film market during the forecast period. Protected agriculture practices are predicted to increase as well. The increasing need for food is largely due to the world's expanding population. Additionally, the pressure on agricultural productivity is growing as a result. Mulching films also assist in retaining soil moisture, decreasing weed development, preventing soil erosion due to rain, and raising soil temperature, which directly affects production by eradicating insects and microbes.

Furthermore, the demand for biodegradable agricultural films is anticipated to grow over the projection period as environmental risks become more of a concern. In addition to enhancing the steady growth of the plant, biodegradable agricultural plastics have the same features as conventional mulch plastics and aid in controlling weeds, stabilizing room temperature, and maintaining soil nutrients and humidity. In the upcoming years, expansion in the market is anticipated to be constrained by environmental concerns over the use of plastic films.

Recent Developments:

In January 2022-At its facility in Ludwigshafen, Germany, BASF increased the production capacity for Ecovio.

In May 2021-Reyenvas, a division of the Armando Alvarez Group, created REYFILM BIO, a biodegradable mulching film, The polymers used to create REYFILM BIO are entirely biodegradable. They don't need to be removed because they decay directly on the ground, digested by their microbes.

List of Prominent Players in the Agricultural Films Market:

Agricultural Films Market Report Scope:

Report Attribute Specifications Market size value in 2022 USD 11.83 Bn Revenue forecast in 2031 USD 22.49 Bn Growth rate CAGR CAGR of 7.55 % from 2023 to 2031 Quantitative units Representation of revenue in US$ Billion, Volume (KT) and CAGR from 2023 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2031 Report coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market statistics, growth prospects, and trends Segments covered Product Type And End-use Application Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; The UK; France; Italy; Spain; China; Japan; India; South Korea; Southeast Asia; South Korea; Southeast Asia

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:



The agricultural films market is primarily driven by the high use of crop films in atmospheric greenhouse covering, fodder wrapping, and soil wrapping to improve the quality of the crops and boost overall productivity, as well as the growing need to boost agricultural productivity to meet the high demand for food. The market for agricultural films is expanding due to increased technological advancements, including fluorescent, UV-blocking, and extremely thermic films and rising consumer demand for biodegradable agricultural films due to their environmental friendliness. The development of multi-layer, UV protection films and particles and the rising demand for agricultural films due to their reputation as flexible and simple-to-manufacture materials all impact agricultural productivity.

Challenges:

The factors anticipated to impede the growth of the agricultural film market are high installation costs and the unfavorable environmental consequences of plastics. The agricultural film market is anticipated to have difficulties due to the enforcement of strict government rules restricting the use of plastics and polythene.

Regional Trends:

The Asia Pacific Agricultural Films market is expected to register a major market share. Regional market growth is predicted to be fueled by supportive government programs such as R&D of protected agricultural techniques. According to predictions, China will expand the fastest globally shortly. Growing market penetration in economies may be ascribed to abundant arable land, agricultural technology improvements, and efficient horticultural practices to maximize crop output. Besides, the North American region had a substantial share in the market due to strict rules regarding the environment regulating the production and disposal of film. Consumers' shifting attention is anticipated to drive the regional market to biodegradable materials.





Segmentation of Agricultural Films Market-

By Product Type-

LLDPE

LLDP

Reclaim

EVA

HDPE

Others

By End-use Application-

Black Mulches

Classic Greenhouse

Clear films

Greenhouse Films

Low Tunnel

Macro Tunnel

Mulch Films

Other Mulches

By Region-

North America-

The US

Canada

Mexico

Europe-

Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

