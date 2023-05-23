Global Common-mode Chokes Market Size To Grow USD 1237.49 Million By 2032 | CAGR of 8.1%

New York, United States , May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Common-mode Chokes Market Size is to grow from USD 564.2 million in 2022 to USD 1237.49 million by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.1% during the projected period. The rising adoption of electronic components to reduce the electromagnetic interference in electrical and electronic circuits in various end-use industries such as industrial, commercial, automotive, consumer electronics, aerospace & defense, and others are expected to boost the demand for the common-mode chokes market during the forecast period.

Common mode chokes are often used in devices switching power supplies to reduce common mode electromagnetic interference signals. It is an inductor that is used in a circuit to block high-frequency alternating current (AC) while allowing lower-frequency direct current (DC) to pass through. Furthermore, as the use of electronic devices such as mobile phones, tablets, laptops, and IoT devices develops, so does the demand for noise reduction in electronic circuits. Throughout the forecast period, the global drive toward industrial technological improvements is likely to fuel the rise of the common-mode chokes market. The expanding demand for common-mode chokes in the automotive and transportation industries, as well as the increasing acceptance of common-mode chokes in consumer electronics, have enabled the development of common-mode chokes, boosting market growth even further. In addition, as industrial automation and control systems become more prevalent in sectors such as transportation, aerospace manufacturing, and health care, the need for a common-mode chokes market is expected to expand tremendously over the forecast timeframe.

Browse key industry insights spread across 210 pages with 123 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on " Global Common-mode Chokes Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Signal Line, Data Line, Power Line), By End-Use Industry (Industrial, Commercial, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032"

The power line segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share over the forecast period.

On the basis of type, the global common-mode chokes market is segmented into the signal line, data line, and power line. Among these, the power line segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share of 47.2% over the forecast period. The rise in usage can be attributed to an increase in SMPS utilization in order to reduce power line interruption and further disruption in various systems and elements connected to power lines. Furthermore, increased demand for high-quality power supply systems is driving market dynamics for power line common-mode chokes.

The automotive segment accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 46.2% over the forecast period.

On the basis of the end-use industry, the global common-mode chokes market is segmented into industrial, commercial, automotive, consumer electronics, aerospace & defense, and others. Among these, the automotive is dominating the market with the largest revenue share of 46.2% over the forecast period. The rising demand for hybrid and electric vehicles is increasing the market for common-mode chokes in the automotive end-use sector. Common-mode chokes aid in the reduction of electromagnetic interference noise in vehicle power electronics, whether DC-DC or AC-AC.

Asia Pacific dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is dominating the market with more than 45.7% market share over the forecast period, due to growing expenditures in installing industrial automation solutions, robots, and smart manufacturing. Additionally, the region's growing population, rising disposable income, and widespread urbanization and industrialization are likely to boost the region's common-mode chokes market's productive potential. On the other hand, North America is predicted to expand the fastest during the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Common-mode Chokes Market include YAGEO Group, Sumida, Eaton, Coilcraft, TDK Corporation, Schaffner Holding AG, Tamura Corporation, AVX Corporation, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd, TT Electronics PLC, Wurth Elektronik GmbH & Co. KG., and among others.

Recent Developments

On February 2023, TDK Corporation released the ACT1210E series, which the TDK corporation claims are the industry's first common mode chokes for the automotive Ethernet standard 10Base-T1S. Automotive Ethernet data communication systems are the primary application areas. The common mode choke is built with a specially designed winding structure and materials that have been optimized.

In February 2022, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. has just marketed the noise suppression product DLW21SH_HQ2 Series, which is ideal for use with high-speed interfaces used in automobiles such as LVDS, USB, and HDMI. The goods are presently being mass-produced.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Common-mode Chokes Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Common-mode Chokes Market, Type Analysis

Signal Line

Data Line

Power Lines

Common-mode Chokes Market, End-Use Industry Analysis

Industrial

Commercial

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Aerospace & Defense

Others

Common-mode Chokes Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



