Menopause Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% by 2033: Visiongain

Increasing Prevalence of Menopause

This increase in the aging population has led to a higher prevalence of menopause, a natural and permanent cessation of menstruation, resulting from declining ovarian function. Menopause occurs in most women between the ages of 45 and 55, with an average age of 51. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the global female population aged 50 years and over is estimated to reach 1.2 billion by 2030. The prevalence of menopause varies by country, with an overall prevalence of around 45% worldwide. In developed countries, such as the United States, Japan, and Europe, the prevalence is higher, at around 70% among women aged between 45 and 55 years. In developing countries, such as Africa and Asia, the prevalence is lower, at around 30% among women aged over 50 years.

The increase in the prevalence of menopause has resulted in a high demand for treatment options to manage the symptoms, which includes hot flashes, vaginal dryness, sleep disturbances, and mood changes. Hormone replacement therapy (HRT), which is considered as an ideal treatment option for menopausal symptoms and has been a first line of treatment for women for many years. However, the potential risks associated with HRT, such as breast cancer and cardiovascular diseases, have led to a decline in its use. This has resulted in the development of alternative treatment options, including non-hormonal therapies, and plant-based supplements. However, due to lack of awareness, side effects & safety concerns are anticipated to challenge industry participants.

How has COVID-19 had a Significant Negative Impact on the Menopause Market?

The pandemic had a significant negative impact on the menopause market, resulting in decreased sales, a lack of innovation, and reduced access to treatment for women. The pandemic disrupted the production and supply chain of many healthcare products, including hormone replacement therapies (HRT) and other menopause treatments. This has affected the availability of these products, resulting in a decrease in sales and revenue for companies in the menopause market. Many clinical trials for new menopause treatments had been cancelled or delayed due to the pandemic. This has slowed down the development of new treatments, resulting in a lack of innovation in the menopause market.

What are the Current Market Drivers?

Advancements in Menopause Treatment

Advances in technology have led to the development of new and innovative products that can effectively manage the symptoms of menopause. For instance, hormone replacement therapy (HRT) has evolved to include more personalized and safer options, such as low-dose vaginal rings and topical gels. For instance, Novartis's HRT product, Divigel, is a topical estradiol gel that provides relief from hot flashes and vaginal dryness. Pfizer's has an approved drug named Duavee, for use in postmenopausal women with an intact uterus and helps in treatment of hot flashes and vaginal dryness.

In recent years, there have been several drug launches, such as Brisdelle by Noven Pharmaceuticals, a non-hormonal option for the treatment of hot flashes, and Osphena by Shionogi, an estrogen agonist/antagonist for the treatment of vaginal atrophy. Such products launched, have provided a wide range of medications for women to manage their symptoms during menopause.

Rise in awareness along with rise disposable income and healthcare spending is driving the market growth

As disposable income and healthcare spending continues to rise, more women are willing to invest in menopause products that can improve their quality of life during this phase. According to a survey by Women's Voices for Change, 80% of women experience hot flashes during menopause, yet only 20% seek treatment. However, with increased awareness about the health implications of menopause, women are seeking out more products to help manage their symptoms.

Where are the Market Opportunities?

Increase Investments witnessed for Menopausal Treatment

Huge investments observed from various pharma companies for symptomatic treatment of menopause is expected to provide a significant market opportunity for these players. For instance, a phase III clinical study entitled OASIS was initiated by Bayer AG in October 2021. In this program, Elinzanetant, a dual neurokinin-1, 3 receptor antagonist was assessed for its safety and efficacy in the treatment of menopause symptoms including vasomotor symptoms within the standards of efficacy and safety. Additionally, availability of product options and advancements in drug delivery system will also present as market opportunity for players as they intend to treat a wide range of menopause symptoms.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the menopause market are AbbVie Inc., Bayer AG, Theramex, Cipla Inc., TherapeuticsMD, Eli Lily, Emcure, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited, Merck, Novartis, Novo Nordisk, Pure Encapsulations, LLC. Padagis, Teva Pharmaceuticals Limited, and Abbott. The major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

Recent Developments

August 2022, FDA approved MYFEMBREE, which is once-a-day drug launched by Myovant and Pfizer for premenopausal women having endometriosis with moderate to severe pain On 24th January 2022, MenoLabs a company offering specialized products to improve menopause-related health issues was acquired by Amyris. The company Amyris is one of the leading provider of sustainable solutions, this acquisition will help to strengthen its position in the health and wellness market

