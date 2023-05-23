CFO Coalition for the SDGs to host the SDG Investment Forum in Oslo

New York, United States of America, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What: SDG Investment Forum

When: 12:00–18:00 CEST, Tuesday, 6th June 2023

Where: Oslo Stock Exchange (Oslo Børs), Tollbugata 2, 0152 Oslo, Norway

Registration: To register and for interview requests please contact Alex Gee, gee@unglobalcompact.org

The UN Global Compact CFO Coalition for the SDGs is hosting the SDG Investment Forum to connect investors seeking to align with the Sustainable Development Goals to responsible businesses and investment opportunities around the world. The Forum is an opportunity for CFOs, sustainability experts and investors to exchange views on how corporate investments and finance can best contribute to the SDGs. This regional event will focus on the investments and financing toward the SDGs by the European members of the CFO Coalition for the SDGs, and will also touch on new regulations and the EU Taxonomy.

During the event, the UN Global Compact will launch new sustainable finance targets for its participants underpinned by research from the paper “Corporate Investment and Finance for Sustainable Finance.”

The private sector has a crucial role to play in bridging the financing gap to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030. While private capital is abundant, only a small share is aligned with the Goals. The challenge is to mobilize domestic and foreign private capital to help close this gap. With more than $17 trillion in annual investments in capital expenditures, companies and CFOs are major players in the sustainability transition of the global economy.

Speakers at this event include Øivind Amundsen, CEO, Oslo Stock Exchange; Sanda Ojiambo, CEO and Executive Director, UN Global Compact; Alberto de Paoli, CFO, ENEL and Co-Chair of the CFO Coalition for the SDGs; Kim Gabrielli, Executive Director, UN Global Compact Local Network Norway; Henrik Frisell, CFO, Nortura; Massimiliano Riva, Principal Green Climate Fund, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development; Fabrizio Palmucci, Senior Advisor, Climate Bonds Initiatives and Maria Carrasco, CFO, FCC Construccion.

Contact

For interview requests and further enquiries please contact:

Alex Gee

gee@unglobalcompact.org





