Latham Group, Inc. Announces Participation in the William Blair 43rd Annual Growth Stock Conference

LATHAM, N.Y., May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latham Group, Inc. (“Latham” or "the Company"), the largest designer, manufacturer, and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand, today announced that management will participate in the William Blair 43rd Annual Growth Stock Conference in Chicago, Illinois on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.



Scott Rajeski, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mark Borseth, Interim Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to present on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 12:40 p.m. Central Time. Interested parties will be able to access the live webcast and archived replay, along with the Company’s investor presentation, by visiting https://ir.lathampool.com/ under “Events & Presentations.”

About Latham Group, Inc.

Latham Group, Inc., headquartered in Latham, NY, is the largest designer, manufacturer, and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. Latham has a coast-to-coast operations platform consisting of over 2,000 employees across over 30 locations.

Investors Contact:

Nicole Harlowe

Edelman for Latham

latham@edelman.com

646 750 7235

Media Contact:

Jeff Anzulewicz

Latham, The Pool Company

jeffanzulewicz@lathampool.com

717 813 3093