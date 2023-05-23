Global Pharmaceutical Contract Packaging Market Size To Worth USD 49.8 Billion By 2030 | CAGR of 7.9%

New York, United States , May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Pharmaceutical Contract Packaging Market Size to grow from USD 31.2 billion in 2021 to USD 49.8 billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.9% during the forecast period.

Pharmaceutical contract packaging is the practise of contracting out to outside parties auxiliary duties like packaging and labelling. A contract pharmaceutical packager offers a range of services, tools, and installations, including anything from designing medicine packaging to doing drug testing. Pharmaceutical companies choose secondary packaging businesses because they are generally more profitable, adaptable, and enable them to stay stable in a changing environment. In addition to this, a skilled packager also provides the market's competitors with advantages like client preferences and brand familiarity.

As the medication must be safe for the patients who are utilising it, pharmaceutical packaging is crucial. The contract manufacturing sector is booming as a result of the demand for speciality packaging. The packaging of finished goods is actually outsourced by large pharmaceutical corporations to companies that package medications. In addition, the market for pharmaceutical contract packaging is expanding due to the rising geriatric population, tight packaging regulations by relevant agencies, and increased consumer demand in innovative packaging.

The demand for pharmaceutical packaging is increasing as the pharmaceutical industry expands. In reality, the market for pharmaceutical packaging is expanding due to an increase in demand for blister packaging and drug delivery systems. The rise of a recently established over-the-counter market is another factor. Additionally, the demand for modern healthcare facilities will fuel market expansion.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 130 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on " Global Pharmaceutical Contract Packaging Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis By Product (Primary, Secondary, Tertiary), By Material (Paper & Paperboard, Plastics & Polymers, Aluminium Foil, Glass, Others), By Therapy (Bridge to Transplant, Destination Therapy By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030."

Primary packaging segment holds the largest market share over the forecast period

On the basis of product, the global pharmaceutical contract packaging market is segmented into primary, secondary, and tertiary. Among these, the primary packaging segment is dominating the market with the largest market share over the forecast period. Since primary packaging activities have been increasingly outsourced due to a lack of internal capabilities and competencies, this type of packaging is anticipated to dominate the market during the future years.

Glass segment is dominating the market with the largest market share over the forecast period

Based on the material, the global pharmaceutical contract packaging market is segmented into paper & paperboard, plastics & polymers, aluminium foil, glass, and others. Among these, the glass segment is dominating the market with the largest market share over the forecast period due to businesses who lack the ability to manage glass wrapping capabilities. In addition, the segmental expansion is anticipated to be aided by the affordable service offered by Contract Packaging Organisations (CPOs) and Development and Manufacturing Organisations (CDMOs) for the glass wrapping of pharmaceutical products.

North America is dominating the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

Due to the enormous increase that industry vendors have had over the evaluation period, North America will continue to dominate the market with the biggest market share. Other factors driving regional expansion of the global pharmaceutical contract packaging market throughout the forecast period include the rising value of US exports, an increase in the older population, and rising healthcare spending.

On the other hand, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to have the fastest market expansion due to the region's significant presence of numerous contract packaging businesses. To meet the growing demand from pharmaceutical companies, they are expanding their facilities. Additionally, the regional market is growing as a result of the growing outsourcing of pharmaceutical manufacture to emerging nations.

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Pharmaceutical Contract Packaging Market are Aaron Thomas Company Inc., AmeriPac Inc., Assemblies Unlimited Inc., Co-Pak Packaging, Assured Edge Solutions, Deufol, DHL, Hollingsworth, Green Packaging Asia, Jones Packaging, Kelly Products Inc., Sharp Packaging, Sonic Packaging Industries, Stamar Packaging, Sterling Contract Packaging Inc., Silgan Holdings Inc., and Wepackit Inc.

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2030. Spherical Insights has segmented the global Pharmaceutical Contract Packaging Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Pharmaceutical Contract Packaging Market, Product Analysis

Primary

Secondary

Tertiary

Pharmaceutical Contract Packaging Market, Material Analysis

Paper & paperboard

Plastics & polymers

Aluminium foil

Glass

Others

Pharmaceutical Contract Packaging Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



