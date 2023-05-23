Metalized Flexible Packaging Market is to reach USD 7.63 Billion by 2029 at a growth rate of 5.95 percent over the forecast period

Pune, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maximize Market Research, a global Healthcare market research firm has published a competitive intelligence and market research report on the “ Metalized Flexible Packaging Market ”. The Metalized Flexible Packaging Market size was valued at USD 5.09 Billion in 2022. The total Metalized Flexible Packaging Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.95 percent from 2023 to 2029, reaching USD 7.63 Billion during the forecast period.



Market Size in 2022 USD 5.09 Billion Market Size in 2029 USD 7.63 Billion CAGR 5.95 percent (2023-2029) Forecast Period 2023-2029 Base Year 2022 Number of Pages 279 No. of Tables 111 No. of Charts and Figures 110 Segment Covered By Type, Product, End-use Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Metalized Flexible Packaging Market Scope and Research Methodology

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Metalized Flexible Packaging Market. The Metalized Flexible Packaging Market is segmented By Type, Product, and End-User. The Metalized Flexible Packaging Market report is a guide for investors that provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive benchmarking of major market players in the market by revenue, financial status, portfolio, growth strategies, and geographical presence. Data for analysis of the Metalized Flexible Packaging industry is collected by both primary and secondary research methods. The report is a detailed analysis of the Metalized Flexible Packaging Market by country, regional and global presence. The Metalized Flexible Packaging Market size was estimated through a bottom-up approach. The new entrants in Metalized Flexible Packaging Market were researched for growth prospects and future business outlooks. Restraints, drivers, challenges, and opportunities are provided in detail in the Metalized Flexible Packaging Market report.

Metalized Flexible Packaging Market Overview

Metalized flexible packaging is a polymer film coated with metal. Aluminium is the most widely utilized metal, however, chromium and nickel are also used. Such films are often formed by heating metals in a vacuum . The metalized flexible packaging market encompasses the production, use, and distribution of materials for flexible packaging that have been coated or laminated with a thin layer of metal, primarily aluminum. This metalized layer provides the packaging with various advantages including enhanced barrier properties against moisture, oxygen, and light, as well as improved heat resistance and extended shelf-life for the packaged products.

Increasing demand for heat resistance and extended shelf-life for the packaged products

The metalized flexible packaging market is driven by the growing demand for heat-resistant and lightweight packaging solutions in the industries are food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and personal care fuels the market growth. Metalized flexible packaging has excellent properties, protecting products from moisture, oxygen, and light and extending the products’ shelf-life. The metalized flexible packaging industry has experienced increased demand as a result of the need for more time-efficient food packaging and the hectic lifestyles of modern consumers. Increased product shelf life and reduced additive usage are both achieved through the use of a solution that best fits flexible packaging. Increasing demand for sustainable packaging promotes the adoption of metalized flexible packaging, and it is recyclable and reduces environmental pollution compared to other packaging materials.

The food and beverage (F&B) industry has seen significant expansion in the market for metalized flexible packaging. One of the key factors driving the growth of the global metalized flexible packaging market is the increased demand for ready-to-eat (RTE) food products as a result of busy lifestyles and rising purchasing power. Rising consumption of alcoholic beverages, including beer, is fueling industry growth. Growing government initiatives and public awareness of environmental issues are pushing the use of sustainable packaging techniques to cut greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, which is helping to drive the market's growth.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the metalized flexible packaging market during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific metalized flexible packaging market is forecasted to be the leading market, with China and India being the major contributors to the growth. In the global packaging market, Asia Pacific is forecasted to grow at the highest CAGR due to the increasing climatic fluctuations that impact the quality of food and pharmaceutical products. The region’s increasing population, rising disposable income, and urbanization contribute to the demand for the metalized flexible packaging market.

Metalized Flexible Packaging Market segments

Based on Product, the Product segment is categorized into aluminum, chromium, and nickel. Aluminium held the largest market share and dominated the market in 2022. Aluminum-based flexible films lead the market as they prevent moisture, heat, and oxygen from entering. As a result, foil is extensively used in the packaging of food and pharmaceuticals. Aluminum foil is often used in aseptic packing. Almost all of the aluminum produced in history is still in use today.

Based on type, the type is segmented into pouches, bags, roll stock, and wraps. Pouches segments holding the largest market share in 2022. The use of pouches in the metalized flexible packaging industry is forecasted to grow. The driving factor behind the development is the fact that pouches take up less room for storage.

By Product:

• Aluminum

• Chromium

• Nickel

By Type:

• Pouches

• Bags

• Rolls stock

• Wraps

By End-use:

• Food and Beverage

• Pharmaceutical

• Personnel care

• Pet food

Metalized Flexible Packaging Market Key Players include

• Klöckner Pentaplast GmbH

• Toray Plastics (America), Inc.

• Treofan Group

• Amcor Plc

• Berry Global Inc.

• P.H. Glatfelter Co

• Verso Corporation

• Lecta SA

• UPM-Kymmene Oyj

• Nissha Co., Ltd.

• Dunmore Corporation

• SRF Limited

• Cosmo Films Ltd

• Polyplex Corp. Ltd

• Uflex Ltd

• Jindal Poly Films Limited

• Sealed Air Corp

• Sonoco Products Company

• Ester Industries Ltd.

• Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH

• Rollprint Packaging Products, Inc.

• SIG Combibloc Group AG

• Südpack Verpackungen GmbH + Co. KG

• Swiss Pac Pvt. Ltd.

• Taghleef Industries Group

• Transcontinental Inc.

• Wipak Group

• Winpak Ltd.

• Zhejiang Gonfor Soft-Package Co., Ltd.

• Mondi Group

