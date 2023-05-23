Cable Tray Market Size Expected to Reach USD 5.46 Billion by 2026 | Advancements in IT & Telecom Sector to Provide Several Growth Opportunities

Pune, India, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cable trays market is likely to derive growth from the growing power needs and increasing number of sub-stations across the world. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “ Cable Tray Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Ladder, Solid Bottom, Trough, Channel, Wire Mesh, Single Rail), By End-User (Power, Construction, Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Others), By Material (Steel, Aluminium, Stainless Steel), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was valued at USD 2.75 Billion in 2018 is projected to reach USD 5.46 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.06% during the forecast period.

Key Industry Development:

In June 2019-Øglænd System received accreditation for its SPB cable trays offerings by the DNV-GL. The approval complements the product range to adapt to various specific requirements. The certification allows the company to extend its trays with aluminum, stainless steel, and hot-dip galvanized finishes with heights ranging between 20 mm to 100 mm.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2019-2026 Forecast Period 2019 to 2026 CAGR 9.06% 2026 Value Projection USD 5.46 Billion Base Year 2018 Market Size in 2018 USD 2.75 Billion Historical Data for 2015-2017 No. of Pages 140 Segments covered Cable Tray Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Ladder, Solid Bottom, Trough, Channel, Wire Mesh, Single Rail), By End-User (Power, Construction, Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Others), By Material (Steel, Aluminum, Stainless Steel) and Regional Growth Drivers IT and Telecom Sector to Exhibit High Growth Rate Aluminium Segment to Account for a Dominating Cable Trays Market Share

Market Growth Drivers:

IT and Telecom Sector to Exhibit High Growth Rate

The rising global population has led to a subsequent increase in the demand for basic necessities. As a result, industries and manufacturing units are being set up across the world. The growing industrialization, combined with the increasing number of IT and communication centres and corporate offices, will set the platform for a widespread adoption for cable tray market across the world. Cable tray allows safe transportation of wires that are used to transmit electricity. Besides power transmission, cable trays can be helpful in cases of overvoltage and overcurrent. Cable trays will help minimize the exposure to open wires, thereby reducing risks and injuries associated with open wire contacts. Such exceptional properties of cable trays will lead to a rising adoption for the product across the world, which in turn will favor the growth of the global cable trays market in the coming years.

The increasing need for power utilities has, in turn, created the need for power cables and other products associated with sub-stations. Growing power needs will provide several growth opportunities for the cable trays market. Increasing investment in power substations will help these companies generate substantial cable trays market revenue. Additionally, the increasing need for technological facilities and data centres to enable enhanced virtual support will aid the growth of the IT and telecom segment.

COVID-19 Impact:

This market is expected to be negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic because of the halt on production and manufacturing activities. The sudden spike in COVID-19 patients led to the imposition of stringent lockdown regulations, which, in turn, led to supply chain disruptions. However, effective sanitization and reduced capacities enabled manufacturers to boost their productivity and recover losses. These factors are likely to foster market growth during the pandemic.

Report Coverage:

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

Segmentation Analysis:

Aluminium Segment to Account for a Dominating Cable Trays Market Share

Among the product types, Fortune Business Insights labels the aluminium type as the segment that holds a dominating share of the global cable trays market. The properties of aluminium such as enhanced load bearing capacity and a high strength to weight ratio has led to a rising adoption for the product across the world. Additionally, the low maintenance cost associated with aluminium will contribute to the growing adoption of the product. Due to the aforementioned factors, the aluminium segment is likely to exhibit a high CAGR in the forecast period.

Regional Insights:

Geographically, the global cable tray market has been analyzed across five major regions, which are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The presence of giant technology companies like Google, Yahoo, Facebook, and others along with stringent organizational policies for safe monitoring and operations of workplaces will favor the North America industry outlook. U.S. and Canada are the main countries functioning in the region.

A List of Key Manufacturers Operating in the Global Market:

ABB

Schneider Electric

Eaton

Hubbell Incorporated

MP Husky Cable Tray & Cable Bus

Atkore International

Chalfant Manufacturing Co.- OBO Bettermann Group

Legrand

Basor Electric SA

MonoSystems

Snake Tray

WIREMAID USA

Øglænd System Group

WBT - PERFORMANCE CABLETRAY

Techline Mfg.

Chatsworth Products

Panduit

Niedax Group

Cable Tray Market Segmentation:

By Type:

Ladder

Solid Bottom

Trough

Channel

Wire Mesh

Single Rail

By Material:

Steel

Aluminum

Stainless Steel

By End-User:

Power

Construction

Manufacturing

IT & Telecom

Others

