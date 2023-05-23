Positive Expiratory Pressure Devices Market Report (2023 to 2031) - Koninklijke Philips N.V., WyMedical Pty Ltd, Aptalis Pharma US, Inc., and AirPhysio

Newark, New Castle, USA, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In accordance with the most recent analysis by Growth Plus Reports, the global market for positive expiratory pressure devices was estimated to be worth US$ 993.12 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a revenue CAGR of 8.9% to reach US$ 2,139.2 million by 2031.

The global market for positive expiratory pressure devices was analyzed and is expected to rise significantly during the forecast period. PEP machines are medical devices that assist in clearing mucus from the airways and enhancing lung function. These devices treat lung conditions such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

Key Takeaways:

The rising prevalence of pulmonary diseases is driving the market revenue share.

The development of advanced devices for novel surgical procedures is driving the demand.

An increase in smoking and other lifestyle changes is leading to the rising prevalence of COP, boosting market revenue share.

Get a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/positive-expiratory-pressure-devices-market/8736

Positive Expiratory Pressure Devices Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2022 US$ 993.12 million Market Size Value in 2031 US$ 2,139.2 million Growth Rate CAGR of 8.9% from 2023 to 2031 Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Product Type, Application, End User, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa





Recent Development in the Global Positive Expiratory Pressure Devices Market:

In April 2021, the acapella choice blue vibratory PEP therapy device was introduced by Smiths Medical, a significant provider of medical equipment. Patients with Cystic Fibrosis, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), asthma, lung conditions with secretory problems, and atelectasis should benefit from using acapella to help them expel secretions.

Competitive Landscape

A list of the top market players operating in the global market for positive expiratory pressure devices includes:

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

AirPhysio

PARI GmbH

Smiths Medical (ICU Medical, Inc.)

WyMedical Pty Ltd

Market Drivers and Restraints:

The global positive expiratory pressure devices market revenue is driven by the rising prevalence of respiratory diseases such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and cystic fibrosis. Furthermore, the advanced techniques of developing novel surgical procedures contribute to market revenue growth.

However, the high costs of products are limiting affordability, and several alternative treatments are expected to restrain revenue growth of the global positive expiratory pressure devices market.

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation By Product Type

Based on product type, the global positive expiratory pressure devices market is segmented into face mask PEP devices, mouthpiece PEP devices, and bottle PEP devices. Due to the availability of adjustment of different pressure levels, the mouthpiece PEP device segment accounts for the largest market revenue share. The improved lung function and maintenance of the airways are aided by the increased pressure, which also helps to loosen and mobilize mucus to facilitate its removal from the airways.

Segmentation By Application

Based on the application, the global positive expiratory pressure devices market is segmented into atelectasis, bronchiectasis, bronchitis, cystic fibrosis, asthma, and COPD. The COPD segment accounts for the largest revenue share due to the rising prevalence, and PEP therapy improves lung function.

Request for Customization – https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/customization/positive-expiratory-pressure-devices-market/8736

Segmentation By End User

Based on the end user, the global positive expiratory pressure devices market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. The hospitals & clinics segment accounts for the largest revenue share due to the specialized respiratory therapy departments, sophistically equipped with various PEP devices, and skilled healthcare providers.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, the global positive expiratory pressure devices market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. Due to the increasing prevalence of respiratory disorders, there are many partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions, and North America dominates the global market with largest revenue share.

Report Coverage

Growth Plus Reports studied the global market for positive expiratory pressure devices in-depth. Basic market features, important investment sectors, analyses of regional growth, revenue projections, rival market participants, and mergers and acquisitions were all examined.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) Regulatory Landscape MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL POSITIVE EXPIRATORY PRESSURE DEVICES MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT TYPE Face Mask PEP Devices Mouthpiece PEP Devices Bottle PEP Devices GLOBAL POSITIVE EXPIRATORY PRESSURE DEVICES MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION Atelectasis Bronchiectasis Bronchitis Cystic Fibrosis Asthma COPD GLOBAL POSITIVE EXPIRATORY PRESSURE DEVICES MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END USER Hospital & Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers Others

POSITIVE EXPIRATORY PRESSURE DEVICES MARKET TOC

Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.growthplusreports.com/checkout-8736

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market.

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

'Business Profile' of Key Players

Schedule a call with our analyst: https://appoint.ly/s/salesZ3Jvd3RocGx1c3JlcG9ydHMuY29t/introduction

Visit our report store at - https://www.growthplusreports.com/report-store

Browse more latest healthcare reports:

Dental Apex Locator Market by Product Type (Equipment, Accessories), End User (Hospitals, Dental Clinics) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2031

Specific Protein Testing Market by Application (Cardiovascular diseases, Immunity), Product Type (Cystatin C, Apolipoprotein E), Sample Type (Blood, Urine) End User (Hospital, Biotechnology Companies) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Dental Anesthetic Market by Type (Local, General), End User (Hospitals, Dental Clinics) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2031

In Vitro Diagnostic Substrate Market by Substrate Type (TMB Substrate, PNPP (p-Nitrophenyl Phosphate, Disodium Salt) Substrate), Test Type (IHC Test, ELISA Test), Application (Oncology, Nephrology), End User (Hospital Laboratories, Diagnostic Centers) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Propranolol Drugs Market by Route of Administration (Oral Administration), Application (Hypertension, Angina), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

About Us:

Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.