Non-Lethal Weapons market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% by 2033: Visiongain

As per the report by Visiongain, the global Non-Lethal Weapons Market was valued at US$7.86 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period 2023-2033.

Visiongain has published a new report entitled Non-Lethal Weapons 2023-2033. It includes profiles of Non-Lethal Weapons and Forecasts Market Segment by System Type (Anti-Personnel, Anti-Vehicle) Market Segment by End-User (Law Enforcement Agencies, Military, Civilians) Market Segment by Technology (Chemical-based, Electroshock-based, Mechanical and Kinetic, Acoustic/Light, Other Technology) Market Segment by Product Type (Stun Guns, Rubber Bullets, Tear Gas, Pepper Spray, Water/Sound Cannons, Other Product Type) plus COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Recovery Pattern Analysis (“V”-shaped, “W”-shaped, “U”-shaped, “L”-shaped), Profiles of Leading Companies, Region and Country.

Increasing Need for Effective Crowd Control Solutions

The rising instances of civil unrest, protests, and demonstrations worldwide have created a pressing need for effective crowd control solutions. Non-lethal weapons, such as stun guns, rubber bullets, and tear gas, offer law enforcement agencies and security forces alternative tools for managing unruly crowds while minimizing fatalities. The ability to immobilize or disperse crowds without causing severe harm or casualties has led to a significant demand for non-lethal weapons in maintaining public order and safety.

How has COVID-19 had a significant negative impact on the Non-Lethal Weapons Market?

The non-lethal weapons market, like many other industries, has been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has led to a decrease in demand for non-lethal weapons, as many law enforcement agencies and military organizations have shifted their focus to COVID-19 response efforts.

the pandemic has also led to disruptions in supply chains, manufacturing operations, and logistics, leading to delays in the production and delivery of non-lethal weapons. This has resulted in decreased revenues for many companies in the non-lethal weapons market. However, despite these challenges, the pandemic has also created opportunities for innovation and adaptation in the market. Many non-lethal weapons manufacturers have shifted their focus to developing solutions that are effective in the context of the pandemic, such as remote crowd control and non-contact self-defence solutions.

What are the Current Market Drivers?

Growing Concerns over Terrorism and Counter-Terrorism Measures

The global threat of terrorism has driven the demand for non-lethal weapons as part of counter-terrorism strategies. Law enforcement agencies and military forces are increasingly utilizing non-lethal weapons to neutralize threats, subdue suspects, and protect civilian populations. Non-lethal weapons provide options for engaging with potentially dangerous individuals or situations while minimizing the risk of fatal outcomes. As terrorism remains a persistent threat, the adoption of non-lethal weapons as a component of comprehensive security measures is expected to continue growing.

Increasing Demand from Law Enforcement Agencies and Military Organizations

The non-lethal weapons market is being driven significantly by the increasing demand from law enforcement agencies and military organizations seeking non-lethal alternatives to traditional firearms. This demand arises from concerns over the excessive use of force and public outcry against lethal means. The objective is to have effective means of controlling or managing situations that do not require the use of lethal force, such as crowd control or subduing unarmed suspects.

Where are the Market Opportunities?

The Expansion of Law Enforcement and Military Budgets Presents Opportunities for Increased Investment

The expansion of law enforcement and military budgets presents opportunities for increased investment in non-lethal weapons. This increased allocation of funds allows for the procurement and adoption of non-lethal technologies and equipment to meet the evolving operational requirements.

For instance, in recent years, there has been a growing emphasis on law enforcement agencies worldwide to adopt non-lethal alternatives to traditional firearms. As a result, many governments have increased their budgets to facilitate the procurement and deployment of non-lethal weapons and technologies. With expanded budgets, law enforcement agencies can allocate funds towards comprehensive training programs and equipment acquisition. This includes providing specialized training to officers in the proper use of non-lethal weapons, tactics for de-escalation, and managing various scenarios that do not warrant the use of lethal force. The increased budget allows for the purchase of non-lethal weapons like stun guns, pepper spray, less-lethal shotguns, or Tasers, ensuring officers have access to a range of effective non-lethal options.

Advancements in Non-Lethal Weapon Technologies

The continuous advancements in non-lethal weapon technologies have significantly contributed to market growth. Innovations in areas such as chemical agents, acoustic devices, electroshock technologies, and directed energy weapons have improved the effectiveness and safety of non-lethal weapons. These advancements include enhanced accuracy, reduced collateral damage, and increased range, allowing for more precise and targeted deployment. The development of integrated systems and improved control mechanisms has also enhanced the operational capabilities of non-lethal weapons, driving their adoption across various sectors.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the non-lethal weapons market are AMTEC Less-Lethal Systems, Inc., Axon Enterprise, Inc., BAE Systems PLC, Byrna Technologies Inc., Combined Systems, Inc., Condor Non-Lethal Technologies, Fabrique Nationale Herstal, Genasys Inc., Lamperd Less Lethal, Inc., NonLethal Technologies Inc., PepperBall Technologies Inc., Raytheon Company, Rheinmetall AG, Safariland, LLC, United Tactical Systems LLC. These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

Recent Developments

24 Jan 2023, Axon Enterprise Inc. the global leader in public safety technology, has launched the TASER 10 energy weapon. TASER 10 is the most advanced, precise, and effective TASER energy weapon to date.The TASER 10 is only one component of a larger movement to accelerate change in public safety.

31 Jan 2022, Rheinmetall has launched a new version of its tried-and-true Maske smoke/obscurant grenade. The Maske 81mm, like other smoke/obscurant grenades in the Maske family, is based on a bimodular, bi-spectral ammunition concept. It is made up of a quick-acting decoy module that generates intense blooming using proven decoy technologies.

