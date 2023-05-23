OneRail and Quadient Partner to Provide Faster and Frictionless Delivery Solutions

English French

Parcel Pending by Quadient smart lockers incorporated into OneRail’s Omnichannel ecosystem for added operational efficiency

Paris

OneRail, a leading provider of solutions in last mile omnichannel fulfillment, and Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a major global parcel locker operator, today announced a partnership to provide smart lockers as part of an omnichannel solution for a fast and seamless delivery experience.

Integrated with OneRail’s Omnipoint platform, the Parcel Pending by Quadient smart locker system can be seamlessly incorporated into the existing order fulfillment process of retailers, enabling them to offer efficient and reliable delivery options to their customers and greater flexibility for delivery drivers to quickly pick up products, no matter the size, all while maintaining the visual integrity of the retail location.

From an operational standpoint, the integrated solution provides the ability for drivers to scan a code with their smartphone to pick up products from a locker 24/7, bypassing the traditional and cumbersome process of business hour constraints, waiting on the retailer or wholesaler to locate and stage orders, or wait in a line behind other customers or drivers. The integrated solution will result in reduced operating expenses for shippers and greater velocity for fleets. This new partnership also benefits retailers and wholesalers by freeing up time for associates to perform other valuable tasks such as helping customers in the store, or other vital warehouse operations.

“Partnering with Quadient is aligned with our mission to meet the demands of shippers to get items to consumers ever faster,” said Bill Catania, CEO, OneRail. “We are thrilled to add more value to our solution that not only benefits shippers and retailers but also fleets. Adding a smart locker option to the pick-up process for drivers makes their job easier, retailers save on operational costs, and consumers receive their orders faster.”

For Quadient, the partnership will also expand the availability and accessibility of its parcel locker service to some of the largest US brands across major industries, with the added convenience of offering efficient data exchange, order management, and tracking between the different systems.

“We are excited to be joining forces with OneRail to help provide more efficient and simplified same-day and next-day delivery capability for retailers and distributors,” said Austin Maddox, North America executive vice president, Parcel Locker Solutions, Quadient. “Retailers are seeing a surge in same day and next day customer orders. Combining OneRail’s delivery orchestration platform with Quadient’s smart lockers creates an optimized, dependable, fast and efficient way to execute final mile fulfillment, while maintaining the store’s visual integrity.”

About OneRail

OneRail is a leading omnichannel fulfillment solution pairing best-in-class software with logistics as a service to provide Amazon-level dependability and speed to help businesses meet their delivery promise. With a real-time connected network of 12 million drivers, OneRail matches the right vehicle for the right delivery so brands lower expenses and increase capacity to rapidly scale their businesses. This people-plus-platform approach features a 24/7 USA-based exceptions team who maintain a 99% on-time delivery rate. OneRail was recently named on Inc Magazine’s Best Workplaces 2023, ranked No. 23 on Forbes’ list of America’s Best Startup Employers, and No. 48 on the Inc 5000. To learn more about OneRail, visit OneRail.com.

About Quadient®

Quadient is the driving force behind the world’s most meaningful customer experiences. By focusing on three key solution areas, Intelligent Communication Automation, Parcel Locker Solutions and Mail-Related Solutions, Quadient helps simplify the connection between people and what matters. Quadient supports hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide in their quest to create relevant, personalized connections and achieve customer experience excellence. Quadient is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and is part of the CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices.

For more information about Quadient, visit www.quadient.com.

