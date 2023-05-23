DZS Xtreme Slice Management Function Now Available as a Vendor-Validated, Containerized Network Service on Red Hat OpenShift

DALLAS, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS (Nasdaq: DZSI), a global leader of access, optical and cloud-controlled software defined solutions, today announced that its DZS Xtreme Slice Management Function is now available as a cloud-native network function (CNF) in the Red Hat Ecosystem Catalog . As a vendor-validated solution on Red Hat OpenShift, DZS Xtreme Slice Management Function provides end-to-end slice and resource orchestration across the 5G Stand-Alone Core, RAN and transport domains of a 5G mobile network. Service providers can leverage this DZS Cloud solution to automate service enablement and life cycle operations to monetize a diverse array of retail, wholesale, and enterprise use cases, such as multi-player gaming, virtual reality (VR), Industry 4.0 and Industrial IOT digital transformation for manufacturing, and other services requiring ultra-low latency and/or dedicated bandwidth.



With more than 80 leading infrastructure vendors, the Red Hat Ecosystem Catalog is the official source for both Red Hat and certified third-party products and services. Red Hat OpenShift is the industry’s leading hybrid cloud application platform powered by Kubernetes with full-stack automated operations to manage hybrid cloud, multi-cloud and edge deployments. The DZS Xtreme Slice Management Function is one of the first containerized end-to-end slice management solutions to be vendor-validated on Red Hat OpenShift and available in the Red Hat Ecosystem Catalog.



“Red Hat is pleased to collaborate with DZS to validate its solution as a cloud-native network function on Red Hat OpenShift, enabling service providers with an end-to-end 5G slice management solution to help accelerate 5G services on the trusted foundation of Red Hat OpenShift,” said Mark Longwell, Director, Partner Alliances, Hybrid Platforms, Red Hat.

The DZS Xtreme Slice Management Function is a key component of DZS Xtreme , the only modular, multi-domain, end-to-end automation and orchestration system architected to drive service creation, deployment, and automation in an open, vendor-neutral manner. With DZS Xtreme, service providers can mix and match best-of-breed technologies to uniquely satisfy customers’ networking requirements while slashing network operating costs and rapidly deploying differentiated new services. Red Hat OpenShift users can leverage the DZS Xtreme Slice Management Function for increased service agility, lifecycle management and enablement of cross-domain 5G slice functions end-to-end across their RAN Core and transport domains.

“DZS is proud to collaborate with Red Hat and make our containerized 5G slice management workload available to forward-looking service providers through the Red Hat Ecosystem Catalog,” said Gunter Reiss, Chief Marketing Officer, DZS. “There is tremendous market opportunity in using 5G slices to deliver low-latency performance for emerging service types like multi-player gaming, AR/VR/XR, and other high-bandwidth requirement use cases. Slicing can also enable enterprise use cases like smart building controls, video surveillance, and digital transformation concepts in Industry 4.0 manufacturing environments. For any service provider that needs to meet measurable service level agreements (SLAs), this robust DZS slicing solution for Red Hat OpenShift offers more predictable, automated control of 5G network resources.”

DZS Cloud Orchestration encompasses an extensive suite of standards-based automation and service lifecycle management capabilities to catalog, deploy, and manage end-to-end 5G network slices. Using DZS Cloud Orchestration’s intent functions, service providers can associate order-related metadata, 5G service attributes and resource-related information to drive selection of a network service to fulfill the customer order and optimally place the service on a virtual infrastructure manager (VIM) that can provide the required coverage, latency and resiliency. Built using cloud-native best practices, DZS Cloud is among a select number of orchestration and experience management platforms purpose-built to manage services across mobile, access and NFV domains.

