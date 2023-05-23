Life Biosciences Expands Team with the Appointment of Ming Yang, Ph.D., as SVP of Research and Development

BOSTON, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Life Biosciences (“Life Bio”), a biotechnology company advancing innovative cellular rejuvenation platforms to reverse diseases of aging and injury and ultimately restore health for patients, today announced the appointment of Ming Yang, Ph.D., as Senior Vice President of Research and Development. Dr. Yang will be responsible for overseeing the company's research and development efforts and advancing its pipeline of cellular rejuvenation candidates.



"We are delighted to welcome Dr. Yang to the Life Bio team. He brings over 20 years of experience in translational biomedical research, with expertise in research and development from drug discovery to clinical development across a range of indications including ophthalmology - all of which will be critical in the next phase of our corporate development," said Sharon Rosenzweig-Lipson, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Life Bio. “We look forward to working with him as we continue to develop innovative therapies for age-related diseases."

Dr. Yang has a track record of building and leading multifunctional R&D teams and advancing early-stage research programs to clinical stage. Prior to joining Life Bio, he served as Senior Vice President of Research and Development at Graybug Vision, Inc., now CalciMedica Inc. (NASDAQ: CALC), where he led all R&D efforts to advance ophthalmic pipeline programs to clinical development and oversaw the operations of the company's research center. Prior to Graybug, Dr. Yang conducted research to develop sustained-release protein therapeutics at Genentech, Inc.

"The work that Life Biosciences is doing has the potential to make a meaningful impact on the way we target and treat age-related diseases," said Dr. Yang. "I look forward to working closely with the talented R&D team and the incredible leadership team to advance our pipeline of novel cellular rejuvenation therapies to restore cells to a more youthful state and bring new treatments to patients."

Dr. Yang received his doctoral degree in biomedical engineering from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and his bachelor of engineering in materials science and engineering from Tsinghua University. He has over 20 issued United States patents and has invented platform technologies that led to two FDA-approved drugs.

About Life Biosciences

Life Biosciences is a biotechnology company advancing innovative cellular rejuvenation platforms to reverse diseases of aging and injury and ultimately restore health for patients. The company is focusing on two platforms targeting key mechanisms underlying aging biology, epigenetic reprogramming and chaperone-mediated autophagy, to restore cells to a more youthful state. Therapies developed within these platforms have the potential to prevent, treat, and/or reverse multiple aging-related diseases. For more information, please visit www.lifebiosciences.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

