BrightInsight Named Leader in the Healthcare IoT Solutions Industry with Frost & Sullivan’s 2023 Global Company of the Year Award

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrightInsight, Inc., provider of the leading global platform for biopharma and medtech regulated digital health solutions, announced today that it has been named the 2023 Frost & Sullivan Global Company of the Year in the IoT healthcare solutions industry.



“We are pleased to be recognized as the leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider accelerating compliant digital health innovation and adoption by biopharma. We are proud to partner with many of the world’s leading pharma and medtech companies to rapidly build and scale compliant companion apps, algorithms, analytics dashboards and Software as a Medical Devices (SaMDs) that support the patient journey, enabling personalized care, improving outcomes and increasing communication between providers and patients,” said Kal Patel, M.D., CEO and Co-Founder of BrightInsight. “We have invested heavily in our technology platform, as biopharma and medtech companies realize the value of data as a tool to differentiate their therapies, identify and engage patients, and increase brand awareness and loyalty.”

To meet patient demand for personalized digital therapy support tools, biopharma and medtech companies must develop SaMD and patient-facing apps that can be customized to address specific patient pain points and brand challenges. Apps can increase first-fill rates, therapy adherence and persistence, and brand loyalty. The BrightInsight Platform accelerates the development of these solutions and enables customers to easily tailor the app’s features and languages. Its web-based portal makes clinician web portal deployment and electronic health records (EHR) integration simpler and more straightforward. Built from the ground up with compliance and scalability at the forefront, BrightInsight’s SaaS infrastructure provides its biopharma and medtech customers with an efficient and de-risked way to iterate, launch and expand patient app offerings over time.

BrightInsight works with many leading global biopharma, medtech and in vitro diagnostics (IVD) companies, including Sanofi, Roche, Novo Nordisk, CSL Behring, and bioMérieux. It has also completed 18 SaMD projects across diverse therapy areas. Its team has over 340 years of combined SaMD experience and ensures compliance with global security, privacy, and regulatory requirements. The company has completed over 45 regulatory audits and invested over 500 hours per audit to ensure the highest regulatory compliance for each customer. Most recently, BrightInsight supported a customer in achieving its CE-mark approval for a companion patient app. BrightInsight’s corporate culture puts customer satisfaction at the center, driving customer loyalty, its Net Promoter Score (NPS) and revenue growth.

Amartya Bose, Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan, notes, “BrightInsight provides a proven unified solution that ensures speed, compliance, and scalability. BrightInsight’s modular platform and configurable Disease Management Solution enable biopharma and medtech customers to get an app or Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) to market quickly and scale over time as they see results, creating cost efficiencies. BrightInsight remains a trusted partner, earning a reputation for offering the overall best in the healthcare IoT market.”

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year Award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

About BrightInsight:

BrightInsight provides the leading global platform for biopharma and medtech regulated digital health solutions. When speed matters, we help companies accelerate time to market for regulated digital health offerings across therapeutic areas, including apps, healthcare provider interfaces, analytics dashboards, algorithms, medical devices, connected combination products, diagnostics and Software as a Medical Device (SaMD). BrightInsight replaces the need for lengthy and complex ‘build from scratch’ implementations by offering configurable software solutions and a proven platform built on Google Cloud under a Quality Management System to support global security, privacy and regulatory requirements. When building digital health products on the BrightInsight Platform, compliance is future-proofed as intended use changes scale across geographies.

For more information, visit BrightInsight’s website, Blog, Twitter and LinkedIn pages.

Media Contacts:

Jamie Burgess

SVP of Marketing, BrightInsight

(669) 268-2838

jamie.burgess@brighinsight.com

Helen Shik

Shik Communications

(617) 510-4373

helen@shikcommunications.com

Copyright © 2023 BrightInsight, Inc. BrightInsight and the BrightInsight logo are trademarks of BrightInsight, Inc. Other trademarks are the trademarks of their owners.