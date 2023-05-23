Mullen Partners with Amerit Fleet Solutions to Support National Service, Parts and Warranty for All Commercial Vehicles

Amerit Fleet Solutions, a service and warranty provider for vehicle fleet programs, with over 1,800 service professionals, has partnered with Mullen to provide national fleet servicing in support of Mullen’s commercial vehicles, the Mullen CAMPUS EV Van, the Mullen ONE – Class 1 EV Cargo Van, and the Mullen THREE - Class 3 EV Cab Chassis Truck programs. Mullen is expecting to begin Class 3 fleet deliveries in August and September 2023.





BREA, Calif., May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Mullen Automotive, Inc . (NASDAQ: MULN ) (“Mullen” or the “Company”), an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, today announces Amerit (“Amerit”) Fleet Solutions as the provider for national service and warranty work, supporting Mullen’s commercial vehicle lineup, including the Mullen CAMPUS – EV Cargo Van, the Mullen ONE – Class 1 EV Van and the Mullen THREE - Class 3 EV Cab Chassis Truck programs.

To date, Mullen has received $279 million in purchase orders for Mullen Class 1 and Class 3 EV Vans and Trucks from Randy Marion Automotive Group. Randy Marion, based in North Carolina, is one of the largest commercial vehicle dealer groups in the U.S. Randy Marion is the distributor of all Mullen’s commercial EVs in the U.S. Mullen is expecting to launch Class 3 vehicles, with the first vehicles slated for delivery in August and September 2023.

Amerit will provide national fleet service and warranty repair work for the Mullen CAMPUS EV Van, the Mullen ONE, which is a Class 1 EV Cargo Van, and the Mullen THREE, which is a Class 3 EV Cab Chassis Truck. Prior to program launch, Amerit will be working closely with the Mullen commercial product team and vehicle technicians in Troy, Michigan, and Tunica, Mississippi, to train on Mullen’s commercial vehicles, establishing servicing protocols and requirements.

“Amerit has over 1,800 highly trained vehicle service technicians across the U.S., and we have built our business and reputation on providing stellar servicing across many different fleet and commercial vehicle programs,” said Dan Williams, CEO of Amerit. “We look forward to providing Mullen and their fleet customers with the same high level of service and commitment.”

“We are confident that Amerit is a great fit and provider for servicing our commercial vehicles,” said John Schwegman, chief commercial officer of Mullen Automotive.

“Every strategic initiative has been put in place to ensure the viability for our Class 1 and Class 3, from sales, service, warranty and overall vehicle support. Amerit is a well-established national provider of fleet service and warranty work,” said David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive.

About Amerit Fleet Solutions

Amerit’s trusted and respected team of fleet maintenance professionals leverages a nationwide infrastructure paired with electric and alternative fuel expertise, to provide custom-built maintenance programs to fleets across the country. Its team of highly skilled technicians and managers provides maintenance and repair programs to over 185,000 vehicles to improve clients’ fleet uptime, safety and reliability. Amerit’s comprehensive and innovative service solutions, paired with a customized approach driven by core values of partnership and integrity, deliver peace-of-mind to customers while keeping their assets on the road, anywhere across the country.

For more information, please visit www.AmeritFleetSolutions.com .

About Mullen

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN) is a Southern California-based automotive company building the next generation of electric vehicles (“EVs”) that will be manufactured in its two United States-based assembly plants. Mullen's EV development portfolio includes the Mullen FIVE EV Crossover, Mullen-GO Commercial Urban Delivery EV, Mullen Commercial Class 1-3 EVs and Bollinger Motors, which features both the B1 and B2 electric SUV trucks and Class 4-6 commercial offerings. On Sept. 7, 2022, Bollinger Motors became a majority-owned EV truck company of Mullen Automotive, and on Dec. 1, 2022, Mullen closed on the acquisition of all of Electric Last Mile Solutions' (“ELMS”) assets, including all IP and a 650,000-square-foot plant in Mishawaka, Indiana.

To learn more about the Company, visit www.MullenUSA.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as "continue," "will," "may," "could," "should," "expect," "expected," "plans," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of Mullen and are difficult to predict. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: (i) the timing of the production commencement, completion and delivery of Mullen vehicles; the timing of expected revenues from vehicle sales; (ii) whether the partnership with Amerit Fleet Solutions will be a success; (iii) Mullen’s ability (or inability) to obtain additional financing in sufficient amounts or on acceptable terms when needed; (iv) Mullen's ability to maintain existing, and secure additional, contracts with manufacturers, parts and other service providers relating to its business; (v) Mullen’s ability to successfully expand in existing markets and enter new markets; (vi) Mullen’s ability to successfully manage and integrate any acquisitions of businesses, solutions or technologies; (vii) unanticipated operating costs, transaction costs and actual or contingent liabilities; (viii) the ability to attract and retain qualified employees and key personnel; (ix) adverse effects of increased competition on Mullen’s business; (x) changes in government licensing and regulation that may adversely affect Mullen’s business; (xi) the risk that changes in consumer behavior could adversely affect Mullen’s business; (xii) Mullen’s ability to protect its intellectual property; and (xiii) local, industry and general business and economic conditions. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements can be found in the most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K filed by Mullen with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Mullen anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its plans, intentions and expectations to change. Mullen assumes no obligation, and it specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing Mullen’s plans and expectations as of any subsequent date.

