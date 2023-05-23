Medela Innovates to Meet Critical Gaps in Breastfeeding Support with New Inclusive and Organic Products

McHenry, IL, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Medela, the most trusted breast pump brand in North America*, announced a new line of products to improve support and meet the unique needs of breastfeeding mothers, including new organic and vegan nipple balm and breast massage oil formulated with only four ingredients, inclusive sizing for nursing apparel, and milk collection shells that collect every drop.

“At Medela, as we aim to support the needs of all breastfeeding moms and families around the world, we’re proud to be launching products focused on inclusivity, and organic, vegan ingredients that incorporate environmentally conscious features to reduce waste, not just because it’s the right thing to do, but because it’s at the core of who we are,” says Jeff Castillo, executive vice president for Medela. “We look forward to meeting these critical needs for breastfeeding families that have been previously overlooked and to continuing to be the brand families can rely on.”

Medela Organic and Vegan Nipple Balm: More than 60% of breastfeeding moms experience sore nipples in the first days of breastfeeding. Medela’s balm features Double Action™ of olive oil and calendula, each known for its ability to nourish, sooth, and repair skin. With the added nourishing benefits of avocado oil and candelilla cera to create a non-sticky, non-grainy salve that is easy to apply, the balm, which offers natural relief for sore nipples and dry skin, is safe for baby and does not need to be removed before feeding. The airless pump tube protects the balm from oxidation and exposure to the outside elements, while providing consistent dosage with each pump to reduce product waste.

Medela Organic and Vegan Massage Oil: When breastfeeding, there are several factors that can slow down a mother’s milk flow, including if the mother experiences stress, worry, or tender breasts. When breasts are full and/or tender, massage and warmth are known to soothe soreness, discomfort and help milk to flow. The fast absorbing, organic and vegan breast massage oil provides warming relief to breastfeeding mothers with sore breasts, thanks to the nourishing and warming Double Action of avocado oil and ginger. The blend also includes olive oil and calendula and comes in a glass bottle.

Both the balm and oil are the only organic and vegan products globally sold in the market that are certified by Cosmos Organic, and free of fragrance, parabens, additives, alcohol, BHT, palm-oil or any GMO. These items are hypoallergenic and dermatologically tested. In the USA, the balm and oil are now available on medela.us and Amazon, and will be offered at Meijer beginning in August. For Canadian shoppers, both productsare now available at Amazon and in June at medelastore.ca, Babies ‘R Us and Walmart.

Inclusive Sizing: Medela pregnancy and nursing apparel is now available to support expecting and breastfeeding mothers from sizes S-XXL, covering 26 additional sizes. For bras, this translates into added bandwidth, supporting 32 to 48-inches, up to cup size G. The full collection is currently available online on medela.us, medelastore.ca, and Amazon.

Milk Collection Shells: Now available in the US and Canada, Medela’s Milk Collection Shells help collect every drop, ensuring no milk goes to waste. The discreet design is made from soft silicone for comfort and confidence when wearing under clothing between and during feeds and includes a spill-free spout to allow for an easy pour. Available on Amazon and medela.us in June and in store and online at Meijer beginning in August. For Canadian shoppers, the shells are available now through medelastore.ca and Amazon and will be available at Shoppers Drug Mart beginning in July.

As part of Medela’s commitment to innovation that improves outcomes, the company introduced the new Freestyle Hands-free breast pump earlier this year. Since that launch, the Freestyle Hands-free has received awards from iF Design Awards and Red Dot, as well as regional recognition from the National Parenting Product Awards. Medela will introduce Hands-free Collection Cups later this summer, providing moms with an in-bra solution that works with all Medela personal-use breast pumps. Be the first to know by signing up online.

About Medela

Through advancing research, observing natural behavior, and listening to our customers, Medela turns science into care while nurturing health for generations. Medela supports millions of moms, babies, patients, and healthcare professionals in more than 100 countries all over the world. As the healthcare choice for more than 6 million hospitals and homes across the globe, Medela provides leading research-based breast milk feeding and baby products, healthcare solutions for hospitals, and clinical education. Medela is dedicated to building better health outcomes, simplifying and improving life, and developing breakthroughs that help moms, babies and patients live their life to the fullest. For more information, visit www.medela.com.

*Voted most trusted breast pump brand by United States and Canadian shoppers based on the 2023 BrandSpark® American and Canadian Trust Studies

Medela wordmark and logo are registered in the U.S. Trademark Office. Double Action is a trademark of Medela. 2023 © Medela

