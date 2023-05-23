Orion Energy Systems Unveils Latest LED Lighting Products at LIGHTFAIR® 2023 International Trade Show and Conference

NEW YORK and MANITOWOC, Wis., May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OESX) (Orion Lighting), a provider of energy-efficient LED lighting and controls, maintenance services and electric vehicle (EV) charging station solutions, announced today the introduction of new energy-efficient LED lighting products to its expanding portfolio. These new innovations will be showcased at Orion booth #1131 at the LIGHTFAIR® 2023 International Trade Show and Conference, taking place at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City, New York from Tuesday, May 23rd to Thursday, May 25th.



Among the highly anticipated additions to the exterior LED product line is the Harris Area Light Lumen Select, Gen 1. This versatile outdoor area light offers a host of cutting-edge features that provides unparalleled flexibility in the field. The key highlights include:

Tool-less lens swap capabilities to effortlessly switch between four lens types, enabling quick and effortless in-field adjustments.

Field adjustable CCT options, with a choice of 3000K, 4000K, and 5000K, allowing users to customize the lighting environment.

Field adjustable wattage, providing multiple fixture configurations and lumen packages ranging from 12,000 to 42,000 lumens.

Pre-wired sensor receptacle, streamlining installation with easy screw-in functionality which eliminates the need for in-field sensor wiring.

Orion CEO, Mike Jenkins, stated, "We are excited to be returning to LightFair and proud to present our extensive range of LED lighting fixtures and controls, including the innovative new additions to our portfolio. Our products are renowned for their industry-leading performance, superior quality, rapid order turnaround, and ease of installation, all backed by Orion’s unmatched customer service.”

To view these new products in-person, visit the Orion Energy Systems booth #1131

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion provides energy efficiency and clean tech solutions, including LED lighting and controls, maintenance services and electrical vehicle (EV) charging solutions. Orion specializes in turnkey design-through-installation solutions for large national customers, with a commitment to helping customers achieve their business and environmental goals with healthy, safe, and sustainable solutions that reduce their carbon footprint and enhance business performance.

Orion is committed to operating responsibly throughout all areas of our organization. Learn more about Orion’s ESG priorities, goals, and progress here or visit Orion’s website at orionlighting.com.

Orion Contact Steve Paulus, Director Marketing & Communications

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. spaulus@oesx.com (920) 239-8007 Investor Relations Contacts Per Brodin, CFO William Jones; David Collins Orion Energy Systems, Inc. Catalyst IR pbrodin@oesx.com (212) 924-9800 or oesx@catalyst-ir.com Engage with Us Twitter: @OrionLighting and @OrionLightingIR StockTwits: @Orion_LED_IR

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6786fb1b-5f87-48b5-8abc-6451b9b7d910