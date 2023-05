English Danish

As part of the ongoing effort to optimize its capital structure, GrønlandsBANKEN A/S has decided to explore the possibility of issuing new Tier 2 capital.

If there is satisfactory market interest, the issues are expected to be completed before the end of the second quarter of 2023.

Nykredit Bank A/S has been mandated as sole lead arranger.

Please direct any questions to:

The Bank of Greenland

Martin Kviesgaard

Managing Director

Telephone: +299 34 78 02

E-mail: mbk@banken.gl

