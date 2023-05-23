Refinancing of floating rate loans - Totalkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen
Refinancing of floating rate loans.
The Nykredit Group has conducted four auctions in connection with the refinancing of floating rate loans on 1 July 2023.
The results of the auctions are shown below. The spreads will be in force until the next refinancing.
|Cibor-loan
|Cita-loan
|Capped Floater-loan
|Capped Floater-loan
|ISIN
|DK000954160-9
|DK000954209-4
|DK000954217-7
|DK000954225-0
|Reference rate
|Cibor 6M
|Cita 6M
|Cibor 6M
|Cibor 6M
|Cover pool
|G (RO)
|H (SDO)
|H (SDO)
|H (SDO)
|Series
|32G
|32H
|32H
|32H
|Callable
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|Interest rate cap
|No
|No
|6%
|6%
|Auction results
|Total allotment
|DKK 7,100m
|DKK 16,500m
|DKK 1,300m
|DKK 1,200m
|Total bids
|DDK 15,693m
|DKK 35,309m
|DKK 3,040m
|DKK 3,809.5m
|Interest rate spread
|+0.15%
|+0.64%
|+0.75%
|+0.94%
|Price
|100.20
|100.20
|100.20
|100.20
|Other information
|Maturity
|01-01-2026
|01-01-2027
|01-07-2029
|01-07-2034
Enquiries may be addressed to Group Treasury, Emil Schmidt Andreasen, tel. +45 44 55 22 72.
Attachment