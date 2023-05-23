Refinancing of floating rate loans - Totalkredit A/S

Refinancing of floating rate loans.

The Nykredit Group has conducted four auctions in connection with the refinancing of floating rate loans on 1 July 2023.

The results of the auctions are shown below. The spreads will be in force until the next refinancing.

 Cibor-loanCita-loanCapped Floater-loanCapped Floater-loan
ISINDK000954160-9DK000954209-4DK000954217-7DK000954225-0
Reference rateCibor 6MCita 6MCibor 6MCibor 6M
Cover poolG (RO)H (SDO)H (SDO)H (SDO)
Series32G32H32H32H
CallableNoNoNoYes
Interest rate capNoNo6%6%
Auction results    
Total allotmentDKK 7,100m DKK 16,500mDKK 1,300mDKK 1,200m
Total bids DDK 15,693mDKK 35,309mDKK 3,040mDKK 3,809.5m
Interest rate spread+0.15%+0.64%+0.75%+0.94%
Price100.20100.20100.20100.20
Other information    
Maturity01-01-202601-01-202701-07-202901-07-2034


Enquiries may be addressed to Group Treasury, Emil Schmidt Andreasen, tel. +45 44 55 22 72.

