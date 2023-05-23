Refinancing of floating rate loans - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

English Danish

To Nasdaq Copenhagen



Refinancing of floating rate loans.

The Nykredit Group has conducted four auctions in connection with the refinancing of floating rate loans on 1 July 2023.



The results of the auctions are shown below. The spreads will be in force until the next refinancing.

Cibor-loan Cita-loan Capped Floater-loan Capped Floater-loan ISIN DK000954160-9 DK000954209-4 DK000954217-7 DK000954225-0 Reference rate Cibor 6M Cita 6M Cibor 6M Cibor 6M Cover pool G (RO) H (SDO) H (SDO) H (SDO) Series 32G 32H 32H 32H Callable No No No Yes Interest rate cap No No 6% 6% Auction results Total allotment DKK 7,100m DKK 16,500m DKK 1,300m DKK 1,200m Total bids DDK 15,693m DKK 35,309m DKK 3,040m DKK 3,809.5m Interest rate spread +0.15% +0.64% +0.75% +0.94% Price 100.20 100.20 100.20 100.20 Other information Maturity 01-01-2026 01-01-2027 01-07-2029 01-07-2034



Enquiries may be addressed to Group Treasury, Emil Schmidt Andreasen, tel. +45 44 55 22 72.

