Global Molecular Modelling Market Size To Worth USD 7.8 Billion By 2030 | CAGR of 20.1%

New York, United States , May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Molecular Modelling Market Size to grow from USD 6.5 billion in 2021 to USD 7.8 billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20.1% during the forecast period.

For the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, molecule modelling software, often known as drug design software, has the capacity to design novel drugs and proteins. These programmes are used to investigate three-dimensional structures of proteins and genes as well as molecular models of gene sequences.

The rise in drug development, rising R&D expenditures by biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, and technological developments in drug design are some of the primary drivers of the worldwide molecular modelling market's expansion. Additionally, the industry has a tremendous scope for expansion due to the rise in chronic illness instances. Additionally, creating novel medications with therapeutic uses is a crucial step for the pharmaceutical sector.

The high price of molecular modelling software and the scarcity of qualified healthcare workers will restrain the growth of the worldwide molecular modelling industry. Many businesses choose not to use the software in their daily operations due to the high expense of the investment. This is yet another element that significantly restricts market growth.

Market Segmentation

Market Segmentation

Product Insights: Software segment is dominating the market with the largest market share over the forecast period

On the basis of product, the global molecular modelling market is segmented into software and services. Among these, the software segment is dominating the market with a largest market share over the forecast period.

Application Insights: Drug development segment accounted the highest market share over the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the global molecular modelling market is segmented into drug development, drug discovery, and others. Among these, the dug development segment accounted the highest market share over the forecast period. Finding new therapeutic targets is becoming more and more important as a result of increased drug resistance and the incidence of numerous health problems. Because the typical cost of producing new medication molecules and the length of time it takes to advance research technology are so costly, many pharmaceutical companies use molecular modelling techniques for the creation of new drugs, which has led to sector growth.

End User Insights: Pharmaceutical and biotechnology segment holds the highest market share over the forecast period.

Based on the end user, the global molecular modelling market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, research and academic centers, others. Among these, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology segment holds the highest market share over the forecast period. The use of molecular modelling by pharmaceutical and biotechnology businesses is rising as a result of the increased research and development efforts in drug discovery and development, which is predicted to fuel the segmental expansion.

Regional Insights: North America is dominating the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

With the greatest market share over the anticipated period, North America will continue to rule the industry. The expanding use of the items is credited with driving the development of the area. In addition to this, the region has seen a significant presence of renowned research institutes and academic organisations that support open access for research scientists, which helps the regional market flourish.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific will have the fastest market growth over the projection period. This is a result of variables like rising disposable income, an increase in contract research organisations, improvements in the infrastructure for healthcare, and an increase in research institutes. In addition, there have been more clinical trials for the study of protein structures, biopharmaceuticals, and computational biology, which is expected to support the expansion of the local market.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Molecular Modelling Market include Dassault Systèmes,, Crown Bioscience Inc, Leadscope, Inc, Chemical Computing Group Ulc,, Nimbus Therapeutics, Schrödinger, Inc, Genedata Ag,, Biognos Ab, Compugen Ltd, Acellera ltd and among others.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2030. Spherical Insights has segmented the global Molecular Modelling Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Molecular Modelling Market, Product Analysis

Software

Services

Molecular Modelling Market, Application Analysis

Drug Development

Dug Discovery

Others

Molecular Modelling Market, End User Analysis

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Research and Academic Centers

Others

Molecular Modelling Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



