Awilco Drilling PLC: Short-term Financing

Awilco Drilling PLC (the «Company») announces that it has signed a short-term shareholder loan with Awilhelmsen Offshore AS as a bridge while alternatives for the Company’s longer term financing need is being explored. The loan is for a total of up to USD 4 million, structured as a draw-down facility, with interest rate of 10 percent per annum on the aggregated outstanding principal amount. In addition, there is an arrangement fee of 2 percent on the total amount. Maturity date for the loan is 30 June 2023. The loan shall be used for general working capital purposes.

Aberdeen, 23 May 2023





For further information please contact:

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.