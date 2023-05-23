Infertility Treatment Market is Expected to Reach $2.2 billion | MarketsandMarkets.

Chicago, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The infertility treatment industry is poised for significant advancements and transformations in the near future. With rapid progress in reproductive medicine, innovative technologies, and increased understanding of the complexities of infertility, we can expect a revolution in the way infertility is diagnosed and treated. Personalized medicine will play a crucial role, as advanced genetic testing and precision therapies will enable tailored treatment plans based on individual needs. Artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms will contribute to enhanced diagnostic accuracy and predictive models, allowing for early identification of potential fertility issues. Furthermore, cutting-edge techniques such as in vitro gametogenesis (IVG) and gamete editing hold immense promise for overcoming genetic infertility factors. Additionally, the integration of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies may offer novel avenues for restoring fertility and addressing age-related decline. In the near future, the infertility treatment industry is expected to witness breakthroughs that bring hope and new possibilities to couples and individuals struggling with infertility, transforming their dreams of parenthood into reality.

Infertility Treatment market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $1.5 billion in 2021 and is poised to reach $2.2 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2021 to 2026 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. The decline in the fertility rate, increase awareness about the availability of infertility treatment procedures, rising number of fertility clinics, increasing public & private investments and growing technological advancements are expected to drive market growth in the coming years.

Infertility Treatment Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2021 $1.5 billion Estimated Value by 2026 $2.2 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% Market Size Available for 2019 - 2026 Forecast Period 2021 - 2026 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product, By Procedure, By Patient Type, By End User and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Emerging markets in APAC and RoW Key Market Drivers Declining fertility rate

Notable Infertility Treatment mergers and acquisitions for 2021 – 2022 include:

In 2021, CooperSurgical announced a partnership with Virtus Health to strengthen its fertility technology, increasing the accessibility of advanced treatment to infertile couples.

In 2021, Hamilton Thorne Ltd. received FDA approval for the commercialization of the GYNEMED GM501, a ready-to-use medium designed for in vitro washing and handling procedures of human oocytes and embryos in the US and Europe.

Growth Drivers of Infertility Treatment Market from macro to micro.

At the macro level, several factors contribute to the expansion of the infertility treatment market:

Increasing Prevalence of Infertility: The rising prevalence of infertility worldwide is a significant driver. Factors such as lifestyle changes, delayed childbearing, environmental factors, and medical conditions contribute to the growing number of individuals seeking fertility treatments.

Advancements in Reproductive Medicine: Technological advancements in assisted reproductive technologies (ART) have significantly improved success rates and expanded the range of available treatments. Innovations such as in vitro fertilization (IVF), intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI), and preimplantation genetic testing (PGT) have revolutionized the field, attracting more patients and boosting market growth.

Growing Awareness and Acceptance: Increasing awareness about infertility and the availability of treatment options has reduced the stigma associated with seeking assistance for fertility issues. This has led to greater acceptance and a higher number of individuals and couples seeking infertility treatments.

Supportive Government Initiatives: Governments in several countries have recognized the importance of reproductive health and infertility treatment. They have implemented supportive policies, regulations, and reimbursement programs that make infertility treatments more accessible and affordable for patients, driving market growth.

At the micro level, specific factors contribute to the growth of the infertility treatment market:

Technological Advancements: Continuous innovations in assisted reproductive technologies, genetic testing, and laboratory techniques enhance the success rates of infertility treatments. Advancements in cryopreservation techniques, time-lapse imaging, and genetic screening technologies improve embryo selection and increase the chances of successful pregnancies, driving market growth.

Increasing Fertility Tourism: The rise of fertility tourism, where individuals or couples travel to other countries for infertility treatments, is a micro-level driver. Patients seek countries with advanced healthcare infrastructure, favorable regulations, and cost-effective treatment options, leading to increased demand for infertility treatment services.

Rising Investments and Partnerships: Investments from private equity firms, venture capitalists, and pharmaceutical companies in the infertility treatment sector are driving market growth. These investments support research and development activities, technological advancements, and the expansion of clinics and treatment centers.

Shift towards Personalized Medicine: The shift towards personalized medicine is another micro-level growth driver. Increasingly, infertility treatments are tailored to individual patient characteristics, including genetic factors, optimizing treatment outcomes. Advancements in genetic testing, molecular diagnostics, and precision therapies contribute to this trend.

It's important to note that the growth drivers may vary across regions and can be influenced by socio-cultural factors, economic conditions, and regulatory frameworks.

Hypothetic challenges of Infertility Treatment market in near future:

Regulatory Challenges: As the field of reproductive medicine continues to advance, regulatory bodies may struggle to keep pace with emerging technologies and treatment modalities. Implementing and updating regulations related to novel treatments, genetic testing, and reproductive technologies can be complex, potentially leading to delays in approvals and uncertainties in the market.

Ethical and Legal Considerations: The rapid progress in reproductive medicine raises ethical and legal considerations. Issues such as the use of gene editing techniques, the storage and disposition of embryos, and the commercialization of reproductive services may spark debates and legal challenges, leading to regulatory hurdles and potential restrictions on certain procedures.

Affordability and Accessibility: Infertility treatments can be expensive, and the lack of insurance coverage or limited reimbursement options may limit access for individuals and couples seeking treatment. The high cost of advanced technologies, medications, and multiple treatment cycles can create financial barriers, impacting the market's growth potential.

Safety and Long-Term Effects: The long-term safety and potential risks associated with certain infertility treatments, especially those involving emerging technologies and genetic interventions, may require thorough evaluation and monitoring. Concerns regarding the health and well-being of both the individuals undergoing treatment and the resulting offspring may influence public perception and demand for specific procedures.

Psychological and Emotional Impacts: Infertility and its treatment can take a toll on individuals and couples, leading to psychological and emotional challenges. The stress, anxiety, and emotional burden associated with infertility treatments can impact patients' mental health, potentially affecting treatment adherence and overall patient experience.

Limited Success Rates: Despite advancements in infertility treatments, success rates vary among individuals and depend on various factors such as age, underlying health conditions, and treatment history. The limitations in achieving high success rates for certain complex cases, such as advanced maternal age or severe male factor infertility, may pose challenges in meeting patient expectations and affect market growth.

Global Disparities: Access to infertility treatment and resources may vary globally, with disparities between developed and developing regions. Limited infrastructure, inadequate healthcare systems, and socioeconomic factors can hinder the availability and affordability of infertility treatments in certain regions, creating inequalities in access and treatment outcomes.

These challenges are hypothetical and subject to change based on future developments, societal shifts, and regulatory frameworks. Overcoming these obstacles will require collaboration between stakeholders, advancements in research and technology, and the development of comprehensive and inclusive healthcare policies.

Top 3 use cases of Infertility Treatment market:

In Vitro Fertilization (IVF): IVF is a widely recognized and commonly used infertility treatment. It involves fertilizing eggs with sperm in a laboratory setting and transferring the resulting embryos into the uterus. IVF is used to treat various infertility factors, including tubal issues, male factor infertility, endometriosis, and unexplained infertility. It offers a high success rate and provides an opportunity for individuals and couples to achieve pregnancy and parenthood.

Preimplantation Genetic Testing (PGT): PGT is a specialized technique used in conjunction with IVF. It involves screening embryos for genetic abnormalities before their transfer into the uterus. PGT allows for the identification of chromosomal abnormalities, single-gene disorders, or other genetic conditions, helping to select embryos with a higher chance of successful implantation and reducing the risk of passing on certain genetic diseases. PGT has revolutionized infertility treatment by improving embryo selection and increasing the chances of a healthy pregnancy.

Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART) for Same-Sex Couples and Single Individuals: The advancement of ART has opened doors for same-sex couples and single individuals to build families. Techniques such as intrauterine insemination (IUI) and IVF with donor sperm or donor eggs enable individuals or couples who face specific fertility challenges to have biological children. These treatments offer inclusive reproductive options and have provided hope and opportunities for individuals and couples in diverse family-building situations.

It's important to note that the use cases mentioned above represent some of the prominent applications in the infertility treatment market. However, the specific use cases may vary depending on individual circumstances, underlying fertility factors, and the recommendations of healthcare professionals. The field of reproductive medicine is continuously evolving, and emerging technologies and techniques may present additional use cases in the future.

