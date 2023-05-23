Quantum Cascade Lasers Market is expected to be worth US$ 627.4 Million at a CAGR of 4.5% by the forecast period 2033 end | Data by Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global quantum cascade lasers market size is likely to be valued at US$ 404.7 Million in 2023. The increasing application of quantum cascade lasers in the healthcare sector in medical imaging and diagnostics such as spectroscopy, blood glucose monitoring, and breath analysis is driving the market growth. The market is estimated to garner US$ 627.4 Million in 2033, recording a CAGR of 4.5% from 2023 to 2033.



The rapid development of the end-use application sectors such as healthcare, industrial, telecommunication, military & defense is expected to boost quantum cascade lasers sales in the forecast period. The increasing application in molecular gas analysis such as sensing, biomedical, detecting very small concentrations of pollutants in the air, and security like detecting off-explosives in defense and research and development activities boost the quantum cascade lasers market growth.

The continuous wave quantum cascade lasers are used in a wide range of applications such as chemical sensing, environmental monitoring, and medical diagnostics. The continuous wave segment is expected to gain traction during the forecast period. Increasing applications in the telecommunication sectors have created opportunities for market growth. Quantum cascade lasers are used in telecommunication in the development of free-space optical communication systems. Quantum cascade lasers are best suited for this system as they emit narrow bandwidth beams and emit high power

Key Takeaways:

From 2018 to 2022, the market demand expanded at a CAGR of 6.1%.

Based on packaging type, the C-mount segment accounts for a CAGR of 5.1%.

By operation mode, the continuous wave segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

North America to emerge as a promising market, capturing a CAGR of 4.4%.

Asia Pacific to be an opportunistic market, expected to capture a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.





Competitive landscape:

Prominent players in the quantum cascade lasers market are Emerson Electric Company; Newport Corporation; Hamamatsu Photonics KK, Edmund Optics, Inc., and Block Engineering, among others.

Some notable developments are as follows:

In April 2023, Hamamatsu Photonics will construct a new factory building at its Miyakoda Factory site located in Shinmiyakoda, Kita-ku, Hamamatsu City, Japan. This new manufacturing space will increase the production capacity to respond to expanded market needs for semiconductor lasers essential in LiDAR* applications.

In April 2023, Edmund Optics a leading provider of optical components for various applications, partnered with ISP Optics to offer global access to their extensive range of recognized high-quality optical components in over 15 infrared (IR) materials

Wenhao Optoelectronic company that specializes in the development and production of QCLs for industrial and environmental applications. The company's QCLs are used in gas sensing, process control, and environmental monitoring.





More Valuable Insights Available:

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global quantum cascade lasers market, providing historical data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.

To understand opportunities in the quantum cascade lasers market, the market is segmented based on the packaging type, operation mode, fabrication technology, and end-use across five major regions.

Key Segments Profiled:

By Packaging Type:

C-Mount

HHL & VHL Package

TO3 Package





By Operation Mode:

Continuous Wave

Pulsed

By Fabrication Technology:

Distributed Feedback

Tunable External Cavities

Fabry-Perot





By End Use:

Industrial

Healthcare

Telecommunications

Military & Defense

Other End Uses





By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa





Table of Content (ToC):

1. Executive Summary | Quantum Cascade Lasers Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Investment Feasibility Matrix

3.5. PESTLE and Porter’s Analysis

3.6. Regulatory Landscape

3.7. Regional Parent Market Outlook

4. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast, 2023 to 2033

4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) Analysis, 2018 to 2022

4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) Projections, 2023 to 2033

5. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast 2023 to 2033, By Packaging Type

5.1. Introduction / Key Findings

5.2. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) Analysis By Packaging Type, 2018 to 2022

5.3. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) Analysis and Forecast By Packaging Type, 2023 to 2033

5.4. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis By Packaging Type, 2018 to 2022

5.5. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis By Packaging Type, 2023 to 2033

6. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast 2023 to 2033, By Operation Mode

6.1. Introduction / Key Findings

6.2. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) Analysis By Operation Mode, 2018 to 2022

6.3. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) Analysis and Forecast By Operation Mode, 2023 to 2033

6.4. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis By Operation Mode, 2018 to 2022

6.5. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis By Operation Mode, 2023 to 2033

