Carbon Nanotubes (CNT) Market is Likely to Upsurge at USD 3,436.22 Million Globally by 2030, Size, Share, Trends, Global Demand, Growth and Opportunity Analysis

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the Carbon Nanotubes (CNT) Market is expected to reach USD 3,436.22 million by 2030, which was USD 1,019.66 million in 2022, registering a CAGR of 16.40% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2030.

Carbon nanotubes (CNTs) are one-dimensional allotropes of carbon made by rolling graphene sheets. It is an advanced material prepared for a wide range of applications such as transmission line cables, oven fabrics and textiles, bodywork, and vehicle armor. Carbon nanotubes (CNTs) offer excellent properties that make these nanotubes stronger than steel while reducing their weight. These molecules are rolled into multi- or single-walled cylinders, creating unpredictable properties.

Advances in nanotechnology in manufacturing over the past few years are expected to lead to new and innovative applications for carbon nanotubes. Additionally, carbon nanotube manufacturers and organizations are pursuing the sector to find new ways and methods of deploying and using carbon nanotubes. Favorable regulatory frameworks put in place by several governments to promote domestic nanotechnology are also positive sign.

Recent Developments

In 2021, L.G. Chemical Limited accomplished its 1200 metric tons development of Yeosu CNT's second plant and ongoing its operation on commercial grounds. The major focus of this company is on developing and designing competitive products by using vertical integration from raw materials and developed with proprietary technologies.

In 2021, Cabot Corporation announced the launch of a new product named ENERMAXTM 6 in its carbon segment. As a result of high aspect ratio, it has been revealed to be the most conductive multi-walled carbon nanotubes (CNT) product in the company's portfolio. This product series is likely to increase battery performance at lower loadings.

Regional Outlook:

Asia Pacific dominates the carbon nanotubes (CNT) market due to the increasing demand of carbon nanotubes (CNT) in the electronics industry in the region. Moreover, growing and expanding polymer industries in emerging countries such as India and China will further boost the growth of the market.

North America is expected to be the fastest developing region from 2023 to 2030, owing to the increasing use of carbon nanotubes (CNTs) in various end-use industries such as electrical & electronics, aerospace & defense, automotive, etc.

Some Of The Major Players Operating in the Carbon Nanotubes (CNT) Market are:

LG Chem (South Korea)

Cabot Corporation (U.S.)

SHOWA DENKO K.K. (Japan)

Dupont (U.S.)

Solvay (Belgium)

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Ltd. (Japan)

Carbon Solutions, Inc. (U.S.)

OCSiAl (Luxembourg)

SABIC (Saudi Arabia)

Nanoshel LLC (U.S.)

Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd. (U.K.)

Nanothinx S.A. (Greece)

XinNano Materials, Inc. (China)

Continental Carbon Company (U.S.)

KUMHO PETROCHEMICAL (South Korea)

Raymor Industries Inc. (Canada)

CHASM (U.S.)

The investment made in the study would provide you access to information such as:

Carbon Nanotubes (CNT) Market [Global – Broken-down into regions]

Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa]

Country-wise Market Size Split [of important countries with major market share]

Market Share and Revenue/Sales by leading players

Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, etc.

Carbon Nanotubes (CNT) Market Size

Market Size by Application/industry verticals

Market Projections/Forecast

Carbon Nanotubes (CNT) Market Scope:

Method

Chemical Vapor Deposition

Catalytic Chemical Vapor Deposition (CCVD)

High-Pressure Carbon Monoxide Reaction

Type

Single-Walled

Multi-Walled

Technology

Arc Discharge

Laser Ablation

CVD

Catalytic CVD

High-Pressure Carbon Monoxide

CoMoCAT

Floating Catalyst

Application

Structural Polymer Composites

Conductive Polymer Composites

Conductive Adhesives

Fire Retardant Plastics

Metal Matrix Composites

Li-ion Battery Electrodes

End User

Aerospace and Defense

Chemicals and Polymers

Electronics and Semiconductors

Advanced Materials

Batteries and Capacitors

Medical

Energy

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, and Rest of North America)

(US, Canada, Mexico, and Rest of North America) Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa) Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Rest Of the World

Carbon Nanotubes (CNT) Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for carbon nanotubes (CNT) in the aerospace and defense industry

Increasing demand for carbon nanotubes (CNTs) in the aerospace and defense industry is one of the major factors likely to propel the market growth during the forecast period. A significant increase in this market growth is due to its superior properties and ability to facilitate the design of lightweight components. Carbon nanotubes (CNTs) are used in composite materials to reduce the risk of damage and penetration during lightning strikes on the exterior surfaces of aircraft.

Surging agreements and mergers between market players to promote and distribute carbon nanotubes (CNT)

Increasing agreements and mergers among market participants to promote and distribute carbon nanotubes (CNTs) will fuel the growth of the carbon nanotubes (CNTs) market. For example, ChemSpec entered into an agreement with Nanocyl SA in 2020 to promote and distribute Nanocyl's multi-walled carbon nanotube products. ChemSpec will target the Canadian and US industrial manufacturing markets. ChemSpec will focus all efforts on the expansion of MWCNTs in elastomer and thermoplastic compounding.

Core Objective of Carbon Nanotubes (CNT) Market:

Every firm in the Carbon Nanotubes (CNT) market has objectives but this market research report focus on the crucial objectives, so you can analysis about competition, future market, new products, and informative data that can raise your sales volume exponentially.

Carbon Nanotubes (CNT) Market Size and growth rate factors.

and growth rate factors. Important changes in the future Carbon Nanotubes (CNT) Market.

Top worldwide competitors of the Market.

Scope and product outlook of Carbon Nanotubes (CNT) Market.

Developing regions with potential growth in the future.

Tough Challenges and risk faced in the Market.

Global Carbon Nanotubes (CNT) top players profile and sales statistics.

Restraints/ Challenges

High cost associated with carbon nanotubes (CNT)

The high cost of establishing suitable conditions for carbon nanotube production is likely to hinder the market. Additionally, ultimate commercial scale-up limitations may increase the manufacturing cost of carbon nanotubes, restraining market growth.

Increasing concern regarding human health

Carbon nanotubes (CNTs) have a significant impact on the environment, and to contain these impacts, manufacturers must comply with many stringent government regulations and policies. Collected carbon nanotubes (CNTs) pose a human health threat that can lead to serious health problems. Exposure to carbon nanotubes (CNTs) damages the kidneys.

This Carbon Nanotube (CNT) market report provides details on new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, the impact of domestic and localized market players, and aspects emerging revenue pockets. Analyze opportunities in Changes in market regulation, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growth, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansion, technological innovations in the market. To obtain detailed information on the carbon nanotube (CNT) market, please contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief. Our team will help you make informed market decisions to achieve market growth.

Impact and Current Market Scenario of Raw Material Shortage and Shipping Delays

Data Bridge Market Research provides a high-level analysis of the market and provides information by considering the impact of raw material shortages and delivery delays and the current market environment. This translates into evaluating strategic possibilities, developing effective action plans and helping businesses make important decisions.

In addition to standard reports, we offer forecasted delivery delays, distributor mapping by region, commodity analysis, production analysis, price mapping trends, sourcing, category performance analysis, supply chain risk management solutions, advanced benchmarking, procurement and other services for strategic support.

Expected Impact of Economic Slowdown on the Pricing and Availability of Products

When economic activity slows down, industries start to suffer. The predicted impact of the recession on the price and accessibility of products is taken into account in the market insight reports and intelligence services provided by DBMR. This allows customers to generally stay one step ahead of competitors, forecast sales and revenues, and predict profit and loss spending.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Carbon Nanotubes (CNT) Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Carbon Nanotubes (CNT) Market, By Method Global Carbon Nanotubes (CNT) Market, By Type Global Carbon Nanotubes (CNT) Market, By Technology Global Carbon Nanotubes (CNT) Market, By Application Global Carbon Nanotubes (CNT) Market, By End User Global Carbon Nanotubes (CNT) Market, By Region Global Carbon Nanotubes (CNT) Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

