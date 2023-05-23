Cemtrex to Present at LD Micro Invitational XIII Conference on June 6, 2023

Hauppauge, NY, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX, CETXP), an advanced security technology and industrial services company, will present at the in-person LD Micro Invitational XIII Conference being held at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, CA June 6 - 8, 2023.



Cemtrex Chief Executive Officer Saagar Govil and subsidiary, Vicon’s Chief Operating Officer, Shane Compton, will conduct 25-minute in-person one-on-one meetings during the conference to discuss the recently reported strong second quarter 2023 financial results with Q2’23 revenue up 37% to $16.1 Million and Positive Operating Income of $0.4 million, and deliver the Company’s in-person presentation which can be viewed live and via replay at the webcast link below.

LD Micro Invitational XIII

Date: June 6 – 8, 2023

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Presentation Time: Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 12:00 pm ET (9:00 am PT) in TRACK 2

Webcast: https://ldinv13.sequireevents.com/

Format: In-person 1x1’s and Presentations

Speakers: Cemtrex Chief Executive Officer Saagar Govil

Conference Website: Click here

For more information on the LD Micro Invitational XIII Conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Cemtrex management, please contact your conference representative or you may also email your request to CETX@mzgroup.us or call Chris Tyson at (949) 491-8235.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex Inc. (CETX) is a company that owns two operating subsidiaries: Vicon Industries Inc and Advanced Industrial Services Inc.

Vicon Industries, a subsidiary of Cemtrex Inc., is a global leader in advanced security and surveillance technology to safeguard businesses, schools, municipalities, hospitals and cities. Since 1967, Vicon delivers mission-critical security surveillance systems, specializing in engineering complete security solutions that simplify deployment, operation and ongoing maintenance. Vicon provides security solutions for some of the largest municipalities and businesses in the U.S. and around the world, offering a wide range of cutting-edge and compliant security technologies, from AI-driven video analytics to fully integrated access control solutions. For more information visit www.vicon-security.com

AIS – Advanced Industrial Services, a subsidiary of Cemtrex, Inc., is a premier provider of industrial contracting services including millwrighting, rigging, piping, electrical, welding. AIS Installs high precision equipment in a wide variety of industrial markets including automotive, printing & graphics, industrial automation, packaging, and chemicals. AIS owns and operates a modern fleet of custom designed specialty equipment to assure safe and quick installation of your production equipment. Our talented staff participates in recurring instructional training, provided to ensure that the most current industry methods are being utilized to provide an efficient and safe working environment. For more information visit www.ais-york.com

For more information visit www.cemtrex.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the closing of the offering, gross proceeds from the offering, our new product offerings, expected use of proceeds, or any proposed fundraising activities. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in or implied by such forward looking statements. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. These risks and uncertainties are discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” contained in our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release and we undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.



