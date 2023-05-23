Global Primary Open Angle Glaucoma Drug Pipeline Analysis Report 2023

Dublin, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Primary Open Angle Glaucoma - Pipeline Insight, 2023" clinical trials has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.



The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth Primary Open Angle Glaucoma commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development.

In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Primary Open Angle Glaucoma collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.

Report Highlights

The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Primary Open Angle Glaucoma R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve

Primary Open Angle Glaucoma.



Primary Open Angle Glaucoma Emerging Drugs Chapters



This segment of the Primary Open Angle Glaucoma report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.



Primary Open Angle Glaucoma Emerging Drugs

STN1012600: Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

It is a prostaglandin analogue eye drop drug product with a novel mode of action that is a dual agonist for both FP and EP3 receptors for the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension. The investigational therapy completed an additional Phase II in December 2021 in the U.S. and started Phase III trial in August 2022 in Japan for patients with Primary Open Angle Glaucoma and Ocular Hypertension.

TO-O-1001: TheratOcular Biotek Co., Ltd.

TO-O-1001 (Formerly known as MG-O-1001) eye drops is a patented new generation Rho kinase (ROCK) inhibitor for treating patients with primary open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. Its therapeutic potency is established through a dual-targeting mechanism, which in turn leads to relaxation of the cells of trabecular meshwork and the inner walls of Schlemm's canal. The combined results are increase of aqueous humor outflow, so to achieve the intraocular pressure lowering effect.



It was selected for features that include novel and proven working mechanism, best in class as the ROCK inhibition, and user-friendly as it is taken once a day. It is currently being investigated in Phase I/II trial to demonstrate the product's safety, tolerability and efficacy for POAG.



Primary Open Angle Glaucoma: Therapeutic Assessment



This segment of the report provides insights about the different Primary Open Angle Glaucoma drugs segregated based on following parameters that define the scope of the report, such as:



Major Players in Primary Open Angle Glaucoma



There are approx. 8+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Primary Open Angle Glaucoma. The companies which have their Primary Open Angle Glaucoma drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. phase III include, Deerland Probiotics & Enzymes.



Primary Open Angle Glaucoma: Pipeline Development Activities



The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in phase II, I, preclinical and discovery stage. It also analyses Primary Open Angle Glaucoma therapeutic drugs key players involved in developing key drugs.



Pipeline Development Activities



The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing along with a thorough therapeutic assessment of emerging Primary Open Angle Glaucoma drugs.



Primary Open Angle Glaucoma Report Insights

Primary Open Angle Glaucoma Pipeline Analysis

Therapeutic Assessment

Unmet Needs

Impact of Drugs

Primary Open Angle Glaucoma Report Assessment

Pipeline Product Profiles

Therapeutic Assessment

Pipeline Assessment

Inactive drugs assessment

Unmet Needs

Key Questions Answered

Current Treatment Scenario and Emerging Therapies:

How many companies are developing Primary Open Angle Glaucoma drugs?

How many Primary Open Angle Glaucoma drugs are developed by each company?

How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of Primary Open Angle Glaucoma?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Primary Open Angle Glaucoma therapeutics?

What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for Primary Open Angle Glaucoma and their status?

What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging drugs?

Key Players

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

PH PHARMA CO. LTD.

Whitecap Biosciences, LLC

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.

TheratOcular Biotek Co., Ltd.

Key Products

STN1012600

PHP-201

WB007

OTX-TIC

TO-O-1001

For more information about this clinical trials report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kfxbxr/primary-open-angle-glaucoma-pipeline-insight?w=12

