High Wire VP of Marketing and Communications, Susanna Song, Named to CRN 2023 Women of the Channel

BATAVIA, Ill., May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Wire Networks, Inc. (OTCQB: HWNI), a leading global provider of managed cybersecurity and technology enablement, announced its vice president of marketing and communications, Susanna Song, was named to the 2023 Women of the Channel by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company.

CRN annually recognizes women whose expertise and vision are leaving a noticeable and commendable mark on the technology industry. The 2023 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine, with online coverage at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

The professionals earning this accolade represent the growing percentage of women emerging as leaders in the technology sphere. According to the Women Tech Network, women now make up about 28% of the tech workforce, compared to just 9% in the early 2000s.

The CRN 2023 Women of the Channel honorees are recognized for their creativity, strategic thinking and leadership in a variety of roles and responsibilities, and for applying their talents toward supporting the success of their companies, channel partners and customers.

“We are ecstatic to announce this year’s honorees and shine a light on these women for their significant achievements, knowing that what they’ve accomplished has paved the way for continued success within the IT channel,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “The channel is stronger because of them, and we look forward to seeing what they do next.”

Song leads the marketing of High Wire’s managed cybersecurity and IT enablement services that is driven 100% by its channel partners which now total more than 625 worldwide, including many of the Fortune 500.

“Under the leadership of Susanna, our marketing team has played an instrumental role in driving our company's growth and success,” said Stephen LaMarche, COO of High Wire Networks. “Through their exceptional efforts, we have expanded our channel partner network and achieved strong revenue growth. The recognition and trust we have built among our channel partners have also translated into an expanding pipeline of business opportunities.”

Song is also the founder, producer and co-host of The Cybersecurity Simplified Podcast, which last year logged more than 100,000 downloads, drew listeners from more than 100 countries, and ranked in the top 5% of most podcasts shared globally on Spotify.

Song commented: “I am honored to be among the many amazing women who make up the Women of the Channel list for this year. I’m grateful to my colleagues and the leadership at High Wire who support my endeavors and inspire me to be innovative. It is a collaborative effort day in and day out to go beyond the status quo and grow our partner community, maintain the trust of our channel partners, and continuously enable their success.”

In February, High Wire was named by CRN Magazine to its MSP 500 and Elite 150 lists for 2023. This was the third CRN award High Wire received over the past few years while Song served as VP of marketing and communications. Song was also featured on CRN’s 2021 Channel of the Women list.

About CRN

CRN, a media brand of The Channel Company, is the No. 1 trusted source for IT channel news, analysis and insight online and in print. The CRN editorial staff provides objective reporting on daily technology and channel news, events and trends, empowering solution providers such as systems integrators, value-added resellers, managed service providers (MSPs), strategic service providers and IT consultants to maintain a competitive advantage and deliver the business outcomes their customers need. Its coverage can be found at CRN.com and in CRN magazine, which prints six times per year plus special issues.

Since 1982, CRN's talented team of editors has reported on the news solution providers need to build successful businesses. CRN is the go-to source for breaking news on the IT channel, including technology vendors’ channel programs, channel management executives and product and services portfolios; distributors and cloud distributors; MSP platform vendors and solution providers themselves. Coverage crosses over a variety of technology areas, including cloud, security, data center, networking, software, storage, managed services, computing and components and peripherals.

About High Wire Networks

High Wire Networks, Inc. (OTCQB: HWNI) is a fast-growing, award-winning global provider of managed cybersecurity and IT enablement services. Through more than 625 channel partners, it delivers trusted managed services for nearly 1,000 managed security customers and tens of thousands of technology customers. Its end-customers include hundreds of Fortune 500 companies and the nation’s largest government agencies.

High Wire has 125 full-time employees worldwide and four U.S. offices, including a U.S. based 24/7 Network Operations Center and Security Operations Center in Chicago, with additional regional offices in Puerto Rico and United Kingdom.

High Wire was recently ranked by Frost & Sullivan as a Top 12 Managed Security Service Provider in the Americas. It was also recently named to CRN’s MSP 500 and Elite 150 lists of the nation’s top IT managed service providers.

Learn more at HighWireNetworks.com. Follow the company on Twitter, view its extensive video series on YouTube or connect on LinkedIn.

