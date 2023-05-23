Community Management Corporation And Select Community Services Sponsor Potomac Watershed Cleanup Day For Fourth Consecutive Year

CHANTILLY, Va., May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Community Management Corporation (CMC) and Select Community Services (SCS) are proud to have again sponsored the Potomac River Watershed Cleanup Day (PWCD) for the fourth consecutive year. CMC helped clean up two sites hosted by the Community Associations Institute (CAI) Washington Metropolitan Chapter and non-profit Alice Ferguson Foundation. PWCD is an annual event where hundreds of volunteers throughout the District of Columbia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia collect litter and debris from the creeks and streams that feed into the Potomac River.

In addition to sponsoring the event, CMC and SCS joined two client communities that participated at separate cleanup locations. Twenty volunteers from Potomac Shores, a CMC-managed community with more than 850 acres of open space in Dumfries, Virginia, collected 15 bags of trash. At the same time, nine volunteers from 4200 Cathedral Condominiums in Washington, D.C., picked up 30 pounds of debris, plus an abandoned bed frame and wooden slats.

The Potomac River Watershed Cleanup has evolved from a small shoreline cleanup at Piscataway National Park into a comprehensive regional initiative. Since 1989, the Alice Ferguson Foundation has partnered with corporate sponsors such as CMC to host more than 280 PWCD cleanup events annually. More than 170,000 volunteers have collected more than 8-million pounds of garbage, including 7,000 bags of trash, 3,500 bags of recycled material, 13,000 plastic bags, and more than 90,000 single-use plastic containers.

“Associa Community Management Corporation and Select Community Services remains firmly committed to preserving the environment while helping improve quality of life for the communities in which we live and work, said Associa CMC and SCS Branch President John Tsitos, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®. “We are honored to participate in this truly worthy initiative and look forward to returning again next year.”

