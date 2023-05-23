Eaton Partners Enhances North American Private Funds Distribution Team With Key West Coast Hires

STAMFORD, Conn., May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eaton Partners, one of the largest placement agents and financial advisory firms and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF), today announced a significant enhancement of its North American Private Funds Distribution effort with two key West Coast hires.



Grant Saul and Louis Kleist have been named Directors, responsible for leading the firm’s Private Funds sales and origination efforts in the Western United States. Mr. Saul is based in San Francisco while Mr. Kleist operates from Spokane, Washington.

“Both Grant and Louis join Eaton Partners with extensive fund placement experience and deep knowledge of the institutional marketplace in the Western United States,” said Jeff Eaton, Global Co-Head and Managing Director at Eaton Partners. “Their addition signals our continued commitment to growing the Private Funds Distribution team and strengthening our local market presence.”

Prior to joining Eaton Partners, Grant Saul, who has more than two decades of relevant industry experience, was an Executive Director on the Private Funds Advisory team at Moelis & Company. In that role, he focused on distributing middle-market offerings spanning buyouts, growth equity, alternative yield, secondaries, and real asset strategies to institutional investors across the Western region of the U.S. Previously, Mr. Saul spent 12 years at Hamilton Lane, where he most recently was a Principal for Business Development in the Western Region.

Louis Kleist joins Eaton Partners from Credit Suisse, where he was a Director and co-lead of the PFG origination and diligence efforts. In this role, he was responsible for business development and managing the pipeline of PFG opportunities across geography, strategy, and size. Previously, he was Research Director of the Global Private Markets team at DiMeo Scheneider & Associates, and a Senior Research Analyst for Private Equity and Private Capital at Verus. Mr. Kleist also worked at UBS for nine years in multiple roles, including alternative investment product development and management.

“The addition of Grant and Louis to the team is a testament to our successful track record in providing best-in-class execution and distribution services to leading LPs and GPs, as well as the strength of our brand as one of the world’s leading placement agents,” noted Christopher Maduri, Managing Director, North America Private Funds Distribution, at Eaton Partners. “It’s important to be close to clients and also to opportunities that make sense for our platform. I look forward to working with Grant and Louis to further expand our presence on the West Coast and beyond.”

About Eaton Partners

Eaton Partners, a Stifel Company, is one of the world’s largest capital placement agents and fund advisory firms, having raised more than $130 billion for over 175 highly differentiated alternative investment funds and offerings. Founded in 1983, Eaton advises and raises institutional capital for investment managers across alternative strategies – private equity, private credit, real assets, real estate, and hedge funds/public market – in both the primary and secondary markets. Eaton Partners maintains offices and operates throughout North America, Europe, and Asia.

Eaton Partners is a division of Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Member SIPC and NYSE. Eaton Partners subsidiary Eaton Partners (UK) LLP is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Eaton Partners subsidiary Stifel Hong Kong Limited, doing business as Eaton Partners Hong Kong, is approved as a Type 1-licensed company under the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) in Hong Kong. Eaton Partners and the Eaton Partners logo are trademarks of Eaton Partners, LLC, a limited liability company. ® Eaton Partners, 2023. For more information, please visit https://eaton-partners.com/.

Stifel Company Information

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel’s broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners business division; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC; and Stifel Independent Advisors, LLC. The Company’s broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company’s website at www.stifel.com. For global disclosures, please visit https://www.stifel.com/investor-relations/press-releases.

Media Contacts

Kristen LaBanca, +1 (212) 271-3739

labancak@stifel.com



Neil Shapiro, +1 (212) 271-3447

shapiron@stifel.com