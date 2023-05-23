Correction: Notice Regarding Orkela Uab Financial Statements for the 3-Month Period of 2023

English Lithuanian

UAB „Orkela“ (hereinafter – the Company) is a private limited liability company registered with the State Enterprise Centre of Registers on 24 September 2015. Legal address: Jogailos st. 4 , Vilnius. The Company has no branches or representative offices.

Corrected Companys‘ financial statements for three months period ended 31 March 2023 are provided. Corrections are performed in the LTC (loan to cost) calculations.

LTC (Loan to cost ratio) ratio on 31 March 2023 was 62,97%.

More information:

Manager of UAB „Orkela“

Anastasija Pocienė

Anastasija.Pociene@lordslb.lt

+370 671 16 232

