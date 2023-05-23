Atypical Teratoid Rhabdoid Tumors (ATRT) Pipeline Insights Report 2023 Featuring Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Ipsen Pharma, Chimerix, Exelixis, & Takeda Pharmaceuticals

Dublin, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Atypical Teratoid Rhabdoid Tumors (ATRT) - Pipeline Insight, 2023" clinical trials has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides comprehensive insights about 6+ companies and 6+ pipeline drugs in Atypical Teratoid Rhabdoid Tumors (ATRT) pipeline landscape.

It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.



The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Atypical Teratoid Rhabdoid Tumors (ATRT) R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Atypical Teratoid Rhabdoid Tumors (ATRT).



This segment of the Atypical Teratoid Rhabdoid Tumors (ATRT) report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.



Alisertib: Takeda Pharmaceuticals

Alisertib (MLN8237) is an oral, selective, inhibitor of Aurora A kinase being investigated by Takeda in Phase II trials for the treatment of Atypical Teratoid Rhabdoid Tumors. Aurora A kinase is required for cells to divide properly and has been shown to be over-expressed in a variety of cancers, and inhibition of Aurora A kinase represents a novel approach in cancer research.



ONC206: Chimerix

ONC206 is a DRD2 antagonist and ClpP agonist with nanomolar potency that demonstrates enhanced non-competitive DRD2 antagonism relative to ONC201 and disruption of DRD2 homodimers. ONC206 exhibits a distinct gene expression profile as well as single agent and combinatorial efficacy with ONC201 in cells with acquired resistance to ONC201. ONC206 is effective in preclinical models of difficult-to-treat neuroendocrine tumors and high-grade gliomas. It affects some of the same downstream pathways as ONC201, including activation of the integrated stress response and inhibition of Ras signaling, leading to selective killing of tumor cells.



ONC206 is a currently being evaluated in Phase I clinical trials for adult and pediatric patients with brain tumors.



This segment of the report provides insights about the different Atypical Teratoid Rhabdoid Tumors (ATRT) drugs segregated based on following parameters that define the scope of the report, such as:



There are approx. 6+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Atypical Teratoid Rhabdoid Tumors (ATRT). The companies which have their Atypical Teratoid Rhabdoid Tumors (ATRT) drug candidates in the advanced stage, i.e. phase II include, Takeda Pharmaceuticals.



The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in phase II, I, preclinical and discovery stage. It also analyses Atypical Teratoid Rhabdoid Tumors (ATRT) therapeutic drugs key players involved in developing key drugs.



The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing along with a thorough therapeutic assessment of emerging Atypical Teratoid Rhabdoid Tumors (ATRT) drugs.



Novartis Pharmaceuticals

Ipsen Pharma

Chimerix

Exelixis

Takeda Pharmaceuticals

Ribociclib

Tazemetostat

ONC206

Cabozantinib

Alisertib

