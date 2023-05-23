Utilidata Partners with the University of Michigan Transportation Research Institute (UMTRI) on Electric Vehicle Charging Behavior Study

Ann Arbor, Michigan, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Utilidata , an industry leading grid-edge technology company, today announced a research partnership with the University of Michigan Transportation Research Institute (UMTRI) to study the relationship between electric vehicle (EV) driving and charging behaviors to better understand how those behaviors impact the electric grid. Utilizing Utilidata’s smart grid chips, a first-of-its-kind distributed artificial intelligence (AI) platform, researchers have installed the technology on several EV charging stations across University of Michigan’s (U-M) campus to collect data on the impact on the grid.





Utilidata’s smart grid chips are collecting real-time voltage, current, and power data at the edge of the grid, allowing researchers to analyze and detect EV charging patterns at each location. This data will be analyzed alongside vehicle data from a group of participants within the research study who have a vehicle monitoring device installed on their EV. Data from the monitoring device includes start and stop time for charging, location of charging, trips taken, and acceleration/deceleration. Closely analyzing driving and charging behavior will lead to a better understanding of how to manage EV demand on the grid and help utilities develop customer smart charging programs. As UMTRI researchers continue to collect and analyze data, they’ll have access to the recently announced U-M Electric Vehicle Center for further collaboration. Results from the UMTRI study are anticipated later this year.





“As more people invest in electric vehicles, our electric grid needs to be ready to support the influx in energy demand. We’re thrilled to have partners like UMTRI whose research and studies have made major, lasting impacts on the transportation industry,” said Josh Brumberger, Utilidata’s Chief Executive Officer. “Access to real-time insights of when EVs are charging will help utilities identify charging locations and design better EV programs for customers.”

The study with UMTRI follows the recent news on Utilidata’s new innovation lab and its commercial manufacturing partnership in the state of Michigan.