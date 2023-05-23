Asana Partners selects DealCloud for deal and relationship management

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intapp (NASDAQ: INTA), a leading provider of cloud software for the global professional and financial services industry, today announced that vertically integrated real estate investment firm Asana Partners has selected DealCloud to centralize and unify firm data. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, with offices in Atlanta, Columbia, Denver, and Los Angeles, Asana Partners is focused on creating value in dynamic and vibrant mixed–use neighborhoods.



Using DealCloud as its centralized technology platform, Asana Partners will enable firmwide knowledge capture and increase operational efficiencies. DealCloud will be used by the firm’s capital markets team to track investor relationships and fundraises, by its acquisition team to track pipeline and associated relationships, and by its leasing team to track interactions with brokers and tenants.

DealCloud provides a single-source pipeline management, relationship intelligence, and CRM platform that helps firms power their dealmaking processes from strategy to origination to execution. The fully configurable solution is purpose-built to help real estate investors, developers, and asset managers streamline disconnected processes across the investment and asset lifecycle. Additionally, DealCloud enables investors and advisors to harness complex relationships, source and originate better deals, and accelerate execution.

“We’re excited for Asana Partners to move to DealCloud as its centralized platform for deal and relationship data,” said Frank Spadafora, Real Estate Industry Principal at Intapp. “Not only will DealCloud enable individual teams to better manage their associated pipelines and relationships, but it will also foster connectivity and collaboration by unifying data firmwide.”

About Intapp

Intapp makes the connected firm possible. We provide cloud software solutions that address the unique operating challenges and regulatory requirements of the global professional and financial services industry. Our solutions help more than 2,200 of the premier private capital, investment banking, legal, accounting, and consulting firms connect their most important assets: people, processes, and data. As part of a connected firm, professionals gain easy access to the information they need to win more business, increase investment returns, streamline deal and engagement execution, and strengthen risk management and compliance. For more information, visit intapp.com and connect with us on Twitter (@intapp) and LinkedIn.

About Asana Partners

Asana Partners is a vertically integrated real estate investment firm creating value in dynamic and vibrant mixed–use neighborhoods. A private equity fund manager with more than $6.9 billion assets under management, the firm is driven to make a positive impact within communities. For more information, visit www.asanapartners.com.

