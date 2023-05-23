TaskUs Named In The 2023 Gartner® Market Guide for Customer Service and Support BPO Providers

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TaskUs, Inc. (Nasdaq: TASK), a leading provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to the world’s most innovative companies, today announced its inclusion in the 2023 Gartner Market Guide for Customer Service and Support BPO Providers.



The Gartner report states, “The customer service and support BPO market will evolve beyond a primary focus on containing costs by increasing attention on solutions that will deliver enhanced CX, automation, value-added services, scalability and innovative ways of addressing client needs.”

Given the evolving landscape, the Gartner report presents these key recommendations:

Manage customer preferences and reduce resolution cost by partnering with a customer service and support BPO vendor that optimizes live assist operations through augmentation and recognizes the importance of increasing deployment of effective digital channel solutions.

Minimize the impact of a tight labor market and high attrition by ensuring your BPO partner offers an adaptive working model and flexible resourcing.

Achieve key business and customer objectives by selecting partners that prioritize and improve CX and employee experience (EX). Proactively foster the exchange of innovative ideas to improve operations.



“We are proud to be included in the Gartner Market Guide for Customer Service and Support BPO Providers,” said TaskUs Co-Founder and CEO, Bryce Maddock. “We believe that the recognition reflects our ability to achieve client objectives in the current environment by driving efficiency through automation and process design and improving the overall customer experience.”

“Key to our success is our focus on combining talent and technology to deliver the best possible customer outcomes,” continued Maddock. “Our talented teammates are a vital part of our customer service solutions, and technology will increasingly enhance their efficiency and expertise in both live and digital channels.”

Gartner subscribers can view the report at Gartner®, Market Guide for Customer Service and Support BPO Providers, March 2023.

To read what clients are saying about their overall experience with TaskUs Customer Service BPO Services, click the Gartner reviews page here .

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About TaskUs

TaskUs is a leading provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to the world’s most innovative companies, helping its clients represent, protect and grow their brands. Leveraging a cloud-based infrastructure, TaskUs serves clients in the fastest-growing sectors, including social media, e-commerce, gaming, streaming media, food delivery and ride-sharing, HiTech, FinTech and HealthTech. As of December 31, 2022, TaskUs had a worldwide headcount of approximately 49,500 people across 27 locations in 13 countries, including the United States, the Philippines and India.

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and include, without limitation, statements reflecting our current views with respect to the investment in Taskverse which is subject to a number of factors that could affect its success, including but not limited to changes in market demand, economic conditions, and regulatory developments. In some cases, you can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “outlook,” “believes,” “expects,” “potential,” “continues,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “seeks,” “predicts,” “intends,” “trends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “positions us” or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. These factors include but are not limited to those described under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 6, 2023, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in the Company’s SEC filings. TaskUs undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

