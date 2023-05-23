Bloomage Biotech Champions Collaborative Innovation at the 2023 China-Arab Entrepreneurs Summit

Parsippany, New Jersey, USA, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ms. Zhao Yan, Chairperson & CEO of Bloomage Biotech, attended the 2023 China-Arab Entrepreneurs Summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, as a Chinese entrepreneur representative. At the event, she shared her insights on "New Opportunities for China-Arab Technological Innovation Collaboration" and discussed her thoughts on business innovation efforts and developing strategic directions.

The 2023 China-Arab Entrepreneurs Summit provided a platform for Chinese and Arab businesses to foster mutual growth and cooperation. More than a hundred representatives from various fields, including diplomacy, commerce, finance, and technology, joined discussions with leaders from the UAE and Saudi Arabia. The event sparked thoughtful conversations on exploring new opportunities and finding new global collaborations.

During her speech, Zhao Yan highlighted the importance of leveraging government policies between China and Arab nations. She emphasized the need for a mutually beneficial relationship between businesses in the two regions, focusing on collaborative efforts in fundamental research and the practical application of their collective findings.

Moreover, Zhao Yan underscored the significant market potential in the Arab region for life-health consumer goods, such as medical devices and cosmetics. She expressed her vision of discovering collaboration channels and partners to establish a thriving market. Additionally, Zhao Yan discussed Bloomage Biotech's interest in building a sustainable manufacturing supply chain within Arab nations. The company aims to replicate its robust production methods--developed through years of optimization--in the Arab territories to pioneer an eco-conscious biotech market.

Bloomage Biotech is committed to meeting the demand for halal-certified food ingredients. This responsibility resonates with the company's principle of aligning with the cultural values within the Arab community.

In conjunction with this milestone event, Ms. Zhao Yan will extend her engagement through visits to Abu Dhabi, the capital of the UAE, and Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia. These visits will promote meaningful discussions further and develop a deeper understanding of the customers' needs.





About Bloomage Biotech

In 2000, Bloomage Biotech (formerly Bloomage Freda Biopharm Co., Ltd.) took its first steps as a producer of hyaluronic acid using microbial fermentation. After more than 20 years, Bloomage Biotech has emerged as a leading global biotechnology and biomaterial company specializing in hyaluronic acid industrialization. By unleashing the potential of synthetic biotechnology, Bloomage Biotech is dedicated to improving people's quality of life by creating healthier experiences.

