Clear Aligners Market to be Worth $18.8 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Redding, California, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report, “ Clear Aligners Market by Material (Polyurethane, Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol) Type (At-home, In-office) Age Group (Children, Adults) Distribution Channel (Offline, Online) End User (Clinics & Hospitals, Direct-to-customer) - Global Forecast to 2030”, published by Meticulous Research®, the global clear aligners market is expected to reach $18.8 billion at a CAGR of 19.8% from 2023 to 2030

Clear aligners are transparent, personalized, and removable orthodontic appliances. The use of aligners allows for the gradual shifting of teeth in the desired direction. Without metal brackets and wires, aligners apply a consistent, moderate push to the teeth to shift them into the correct position. These are mainly used to treat malocclusion and improve smile aesthetics. Clear aligners are replacing traditional metal braces because they are more aesthetically pleasing and aid in better oral hygiene, as it is removable.

The growth of the global clear aligners market is mainly attributed to the rise in the number of patients with malocclusion, rising new product launches and approvals by clear aligners companies, technological advancements in dentistry, increasing demand for aesthetic dentistry, rising government initiatives for oral care, increasing dental care infrastructure globally. However, the high cost of clear aligners restrains the growth of this market. The growing demand for customized clear aligners is expected to generate growth opportunities for the players operating in this market. However, the lack of awareness about dental health problems among the population and low access to quality dental treatment in emerging countries are challenging market growth.

Increasing Demand for Cosmetic Dentistry Drives the Clear Aligners Market

Cosmetic dentistry has become increasingly popular in recent years as more and more people seek to improve the appearance of their teeth and achieve a brighter, more confident smile. The cosmetic dentistry procedure involves the treatment of malocclusion, change in dental appearance, and teeth whitening. Cosmetic dentistry has benefitted greatly from technological advances, such as digital imaging, which allows for more accurate and precise treatment planning, and the development of new materials that offer greater durability and aesthetics. Clear aligners are increasingly used as an aesthetic alternative to traditional metal braces.

Clear aligners are a popular choice for cosmetic dentistry for several reasons. Firstly, they are almost invisible so patients can straighten their teeth without the unsightly appearance of metal braces. Secondly, clear aligners are removable, making them more convenient for eating, brushing, and flossing. Finally, clear aligners typically require fewer visits to the dentist than traditional braces.

The American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry states that around 99% of Americans think their smile is their most important social asset. The Harley Street Emporium surveyed more than 1,000 U.K. residents over the age of 18 in 2018. The survey concluded that the most desired improvements people wanted to make were through cosmetic dentistry (43% wanted to improve their teeth and smile). The increasing number of adults opting for teeth straightening is driving the adoption of clear aligners in the cosmetic industry.

Factors contributing to the demand for cosmetic dentistry include rising disposable incomes and increased willingness to spend on appearance improvement. For instance, the Hallyu effect has also impacted cosmetic dentistry, particularly in East Asia. With their perfect smiles and straight, white teeth, South Korean celebrities have helped popularize cosmetic dentistry procedures such as teeth whitening, veneers, and orthodontics.

The global clear aligners market is segmented on the basis of Material (Polyurethane, Polyethylene terephthalate glycol (PETG), and Other Materials), Type (At-home Aligners and In-office Aligners), Age Group (Teenagers/Children and Adults), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), End User (Dental Hospitals and Clinics, Dental Laboratories, and Direct-to-consumer (DTC)), and Geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes their market share at the global and regional levels.

Based on material, in 2023, the polyurethane segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the clear aligners market. Properties of polyurethane, such as chemical resistance, ability to withstand bruxism, and flexibility, are driving the market growth. Also, the polyurethane material is more flexible than other materials, preserving the aligner’s longer elasticity and causing fewer breakage.

Based on type, the in-office aligners segment is expected to grow with the fastest growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing inclination of consumers for specialized treatment and increasing support of dental associations for in-office aligners are driving the growth of this segment. In-office aligners provide safe treatment, thus reducing the risk of oral damage. The technological advancements in clear aligners designing software and more customized patient treatment also support the market growth.

Based on age group, the adults segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increase in the adoption of clear aligners for dental treatments, the inclination of these consumers towards clear aligners therapy as it is less painful than metal braces, and the aligners are easy to maintain are driving the demand for clear aligners among the adult age group segment.

Based on distribution channel, the offline channel segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global clear aligners market in 2023 The large share of this segment is primarily attributed to its higher product reliability through offline channels, enhanced consumer interaction, and preferred channels by consumers and manufacturers. The market players who offer clear aligners through offline distribution channels provide attractive offers for dentists and orthodontists, which helps them get products at discounted prices and helps OEMs increase the per-patient profit.

Based on end user, the dental hospitals & clinics segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Most of the patient pool prefers to get treated for malocclusion disorder in dental hospitals and clinics as they have a well-established infrastructure and are well-equipped to get effective treatment. Furthermore, high patient inflows at hospitals & clinics and subsequent improvement in the efficiency of orthodontic care delivery are the factors supporting the largest share.

Based on geography, North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the global clear aligners market in 2023. The factors driving the demand for clear aligners in North America are technological advancements in dentistry, the increasing prevalence of malocclusion, and increased dental care spending. Additionally, the presence of key players, well-established dental care infrastructure, and government initiatives for oral care awareness are contributing to the large share of the regional market. However, Asia-Pacific is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period primarily due to the population’s rising income, the increasing number of dental professionals, the rising prevalence of malocclusion, and increasing dental expenditure.

The report also includes an extensive assessment of the key strategic developments adopted by leading market participants in the industry over the past years (2020–2023). The key players operating in the global clear aligners market are Align Technology, Inc. (U.S.), Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland), Dentsply Sirona Inc. (U.S.), 3M Company (U.S.), Envista Holdings Corporation (U.S.), Argen Corporation (U.S.), TP Orthodontics, Inc. (U.S.), Dentrum GMbH & Co.KG (Germany), Dynaflex (U.S.), Angelalign Technology Inc. (China), SmileDirectClub, Inc.(U.S.), G &H Orthodontics (U.S.), Avinent (Spain), DentCare Aligners(India), K Line Europe(Germany), and Clearbite Aligners (Australia).

Scope of the Report:

Clear Aligners Market Assessment, by Material

Polyurethane

Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PETG)

Other Materials

(Other materials include Polycarbonate, Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), and Polymer Blended Material)

Clear Aligners Market Assessment, by Type

At-Home Aligners

In-Office Aligners

Clear Aligners Market Assessment, by Age Group

Teenagers/Children

Adults

Clear Aligners Market Assessment, by Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

Clear Aligners Market Assessment, by End User

Dental Hospitals and Clinics

Dental Laboratories

Direct-to-Consumer (DTC)

Clear Aligners Market Assessment, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific (APAC) China Japan South Korea India Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America (RoLATAM)

Middle East & Africa

