JUSTIN Vineyards & Winery Awards More Than $275,000 to Local Nonprofits and Schools Through Community Grants Program

PASO ROBLES, Calif., May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JUSTIN Vineyards & Winery announced its 2023 Community Grants recipients, which includes 17 nonprofit organizations in California's North San Luis Obispo County. The 2023 JUSTIN Community Grants program will award $277,975 in grants, of which $50,000 has been directed toward K–12 schools in the community. Since its launch in 2013, the program has funded more than 245 projects and supported 150 teachers and 29 schools, totaling over $1.4 million in funding and resources.



“With JUSTIN’s long-standing commitment and passion to make a difference in the Paso Robles community, we’re honored to empower our neighbors and make an even greater impact each year through resources and support needed to accomplish their goals,” said Molly Scott, Director of Grower and Community Relations at JUSTIN. “Our Community Grants program was established with the intention of driving tangible and visible change within community-led schools and local nonprofit organizations. The program's continued success reflects JUSTIN's collaboration with local individuals and groups that put in the time, energy, and passion for making a difference here at home, and we're proud to be part of the great work taking place.”

JUSTIN is committed to investing in the region's local schools to provide wide-ranging support for teachers to fund projects and initiatives that help students learn and thrive, annually allocating a portion of the Community Grants to educational development, expansion, and innovation. The program provides a breadth of funding for projects and initiatives to assist local teachers in creating an academic environment to foster high-level learning and growth. It supplies anything from classroom supplies to arts and extracurricular activities and improvements in STEM resources, as well as funding for field trips for North San Luis Obispo County students.

In addition to funding schools, JUSTIN Community Grant beneficiary organizations work across diverse issue areas such as strengthening and expanding youth programs, promoting environmental education, and making strategic community investments. From job skills training and transitional social services to mental wellness and therapy services, the JUSTIN Community Grants program funds transformational community interventions that are changing lives.

“We are so grateful for JUSTIN’s continued support of our mission and the people we serve through this generous gift,” said Wendy Lewis, CEO and Executive Director of El Camino Homeless Organization. “The JUSTIN Community Grant will help us support the services and programs that continue to help those facing homelessness find stability and housing. Thank you, JUSTIN Vineyards and Winery for all you do for our community and for ECHO.”

Some of the 2023 grant recipients include:

Grant recipients are selected by a committee of employees who volunteer annually to identify organizations that provide projects and services of direct benefit to local communities.

For more information, please visit www.justinwinegrants.com. To learn more about The Wonderful Company’s ongoing CSR efforts, please visit https://csr.wonderful.com/.

About JUSTIN Vineyards & Winery

The pioneer of Paso Robles, CA, JUSTIN® Vineyards & Winery was founded in 1981 and is known for crafting world-class wines using Bordeaux grape varieties, including the iconic ISOSCELES® blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc and Merlot. The Vineyard Estate features a Tasting Room, luxury five-star accommodations at the JUST Inn®, and a Restaurant—making it one of the only wineries on the Central Coast to offer all three amenities. The JUSTIN tasting room offers lunch, while The Restaurant at JUSTIN offers a MICHELIN-starred, multi-course fine dining experience Thursday through Sunday. JUSTIN also has a second tasting room conveniently located in the heart of Downtown Paso Robles. In addition to its stellar hospitality, JUSTIN consistently receives top honors around the world, establishing itself as a leader in New World Bordeaux-style winemaking. JUSTIN wines are available through fine wine retailers and restaurants throughout the United States, or directly from the Winery via JUSTIN’s Tasting Rooms, online store or to members of the exclusive JUSTIN Wine Society wine club. To discover more about JUSTIN, visit www.justinwine.com . To learn more about our Corporate Social Responsibility work, visit https://csr.wonderful.com/.

Press Contact:

Kelsey Schilit

Kelsey.schilit@wonderful.com

(626) 757-1644