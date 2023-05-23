Avantax Promotes Jennifer Hutchins to Co-Chief Investment Officer

DALLAS, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avantax®, a leader in tax-focused financial planning and wealth management, today announced the promotion of Jennifer Hutchins, CFA®, to Co-Chief Investment Officer (CIO) alongside Ivan Gruhl, CFA®. Hutchins and Gruhl report to Andy Watts, CFP®, Vice President, Planning and Growth Solutions. Hutchins, who has been a valued contributor to Avantax and its predecessor companies for more than 8 years, will lead Portfolio Management and Diligence while Gruhl will continue leading Investment Consulting, as well as Research and Trading.

“Avantax’s tax-intelligent approach to financial planning and wealth management has attracted more assets to Avantax than ever before, and our investments team is truly a differentiated offering in the independent space,” Watts said. “With Jennifer and Ivan at the helm, our Portfolio Management Group and our broader investment services team is well positioned to support the unique needs of our community now and well into the future.”

As Co-CIOs, Gruhl and Hutchins will enhance the firm’s client-facing Investment Management Services presence as Financial Professionals and investors navigate market volatility and economic turbulence. Their leadership will empower a robust portfolio management, research and diligence team of 12 to best serve the unique needs of the Avantax Community, including financial advisors, CPAs, Enrolled Agents, other Financial Professionals and their staff.

“Our entire team is focused on the planning, execution and success of our model portfolios. This allows Financial Professionals to focus on their true calling – educating, advising, serving, and counseling clients – especially during complex periods like we’re seeing right now,” said Hutchins. “Through this enhanced structure, we can do the heavy lifting while Financial Professionals focus on putting their clients in the best possible position to pursue financial success. With our focus on delivering after-tax, risk-adjusted returns, we believe we can empower Financial Professionals to provide an enhanced investment experience.”

Gruhl added, “We have seen significant growth delivering financial planning and wealth management services to accounting firms through our employee-based RIA. We look forward to continuing to offer a wide range of investment research and management resources to the independent Financial Professionals and accounting firms we serve, whether through our regionalized teams, direct access to Home Office specialists and leadership, as well as through advisor education opportunities.”

Avantax offers a range of support services and resources, including technology, compliance, marketing and training, to help tax and Financial Professionals grow and manage their businesses. Those interested in learning more about Avantax can do so by clicking here.

About Avantax®

Avantax, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVTA) delivers tax-focused financial planning and wealth management solutions for Financial Professionals, tax professionals and CPA firms, supporting our goal of minimizing clients’ tax burdens through comprehensive tax-focused financial planning. We have two distinct, but related, models within our business: the independent Financial Professional model and the employee-based model. We refer to our independent Financial Professional model as Avantax Wealth Management®. Avantax Wealth Management offers services through its registered broker-dealer, registered investment advisor (RIA), and insurance agency subsidiaries and is a leading U.S. tax-focused independent broker-dealer that works with a nationwide network of Financial Professionals operating as independent contractors. We refer to our employee-based model as Avantax Planning Partners℠. Avantax Planning Partners offers services through its RIA and insurance agency by partnering with CPA firms to provide their consumer and small-business clients with holistic financial planning and advisory services. Collectively, we had approximately $80.6 billion in total client assets as of March 31, 2023. For more information on Avantax, visit www.avantax.com.

