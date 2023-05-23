Smart Biopsy Devices Market Buoyant, Fairfield Market Research Says Breast Cancer Will be the Leading Segment

London, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The remarkably growing preference for minimally invasive biopsy procedures is predominantly driving the expansion of the global smart biopsy devices market valuation. The advent of cancer diagnostics, oncology research advancements, and an increasing number of awareness initiatives will continue to be the collective driving factors for the market, says a new study of Fairfield Market Research on the global smart biopsy devices space.

Insights into Segmentation Analysis

Breast cancer, the highest prevalence type of cancer in the world, generates the maximum demand for early diagnosis, in turn the instruments like smart biopsy devices. The rates of diagnosis of invasive and non-invasive breast cancers have been alarming, recently, creating a continuous stream of business opportunities for manufacturers of smart biopsy devices. A consistently escalating number of mammography tests is also expected to fuel the significant of this segment in the market during long run.

Breast cancer will most likely be the fastest-growing market segment and in line with this, the demand for biopsy devices is likely to see a spike across the low- and middle-income countries where the prevalence is growing rapidly. However, the relatively low awareness regarding symptoms, and non-affordability of diagnostics in most areas may continue to challenge the pace of market growth. Skin cancer is also identified as an important segment of the market.

Insights into Regional Analysis

The number of cancer patients has been constantly on the rise and North America remains at the forefront. The US especially houses the strongest breeding ground for cancer research, diagnosis, treatment, and R&D initiatives. The nation benefits significantly from the strong presence of some of the globally leading industry players. North America’s smart biopsy devices market is expected to continue to be at the forefront of demand generation as the number of cancer cases remains the highest, the governments are supportive through various awareness initiatives, and the availability of oncology research funding is higher.

The prevalence of breast cancer particularly registers the highest rate across the region, which drives some of the world’s largest breast cancer charities. This will continue to account for the accelerated growth of North America’s smart biopsy devices market in long term. Increasing funding scenario in the private sector is also likely to add value to the market performance here. The other factors contributing toward market growth in the region include higher healthcare spending, favorable reimbursement scenario, and wider availability of advanced technology-enabled smart biopsy devices.

Key Companies in Global Smart Biopsy Devices Market

B. Braun Melsungen AG, Danaher, Cook Medical, Argon Medical, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Boston Scientific Corporation, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, C. R. Bard, IMS Giotto S.p.A, INRAD, Inc., PLANMED OY, and Intuitive Surgical represent some of the leaders in the global

Global Smart Biopsy Devices Market is Segmented as Below:

By Application

Breast Cancer

Liver Cancer

Skin Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Others





By End User

Hospitals

Academic and Research Institutes

Diagnostic and Imaging Centres





By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK France Germany Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan South Korea India China Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Latin America Middle East Africa



