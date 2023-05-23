PDS Partners with Absorb LMS to Expand Vista HCM

BLUE BELL, Pa., May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDS®, a leading provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions, today announced that it has formed a partnership with Absorb LMS Software, an AI-powered learning management system (LMS) provider that inspires learning and fuels business productivity. PDS has entered a referral partnership with Absorb and is working together to integrate PDS’ Vista® HCM solution.



“Absorb is a perfect referral partner for PDS,” said Pat Palmer, president, and CEO at PDS. “While our Vista HCM solution offers learning management planning and tracking capabilities, Absorb’s robust solution will offer our customers a configurable platform where they can host their own learning content in an engaging way. Absorb participated in our user group conference event in Fort Worth, Texas in May 2023. We were thrilled with the response from our user community, and already our team is working with Absorb on many proposed customer solutions. We are enthusiastic about the opportunity that this partnership has to offer.”

“Absorb is a modern LMS designed for extensibility and integration, including with HCM solutions. We are very pleased to offer and support PDS as a partner,” said Raechelle Kelley, Senior Vice President, Global Channel Partnerships of Absorb. “Our LMS solution will work well with PDS’ Vista HCM to offer their customers a powerful learning solution. We highly value our partnership with PDS.”

About Absorb Software

Absorb Software is an AI-powered learning management system (LMS) provider for all learners inside and outside an enterprise, across industries globally. Purpose-built for an engaging, personalized learner experience and efficient administration, Absorb LMS enables millions of employees, customers, partners, and members to discover, absorb, and apply the knowledge they need. From meeting compliance to motivating learners, up-skilling/re-skilling to improving productivity, and creating/curating to monetizing course content, the platform simplifies learning and amplifies potential. For more information, visit https://www.absorblms.com/.

About PDS

PDS is a leading provider of HCM systems offering a core suite of recruiting, onboarding, human resource, benefits, payroll, and time and attendance software throughout the U.S., Canada and the Caribbean. PDS’ Vista suite enables organizations to minimize the time invested in administrative HCM and payroll activities by streamlining and automating those processes and facilitating strategic decision-making capabilities. Its innovative, personalized technology is backed by a team of experts who know your name, so you get a truly personalized experience your way, on your terms.

Founded in 1974, PDS is a privately held company headquartered in Blue Bell, Pa. For more information on PDS or PDS’ Vista solution and services visit https://www.pdssoftware.com/.

PDS and the PDS logo are registered trademarks and Vista is a trademark of Personnel Data Systems, Inc. All other trademarks or registered trademarks are properties of their respective owners. Learn more about Vista product capabilities in our Vista Highlights info sheet and in this brief product overview video.