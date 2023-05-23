Self-Balancing Scooter Market Size Projected to Reach USD 3.21 billion, at a 5.83% CAGR by 2032 – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Self-Balancing Scooter Market Research Report Information by Type, Region, and Application - Forecast Till 2032”, the global Self-Balancing Scooter Market is predicted to bolter substantially during the review era from 2023 to 2032 at a substantial growth rate of around 5.83%. The reports further predict the market will acquire nearly USD 3.21 billion by the end of 2032.

Self-Balancing Scooter Market Overview:

The self-balancing scooter, also called a hoverboard, refers to one of the most innovative and fun personal transportation devices to have become famous in the last couple of years. It has been explained as a two-wheeled electric scooter, which balances itself by adopting two small individual motors and gyroscopic sensors detecting the user's movements. Rechargeable batteries power the scooters and can attain a speed of up to 10 mph. They are lightweight, making them an efficient and convenient way to get around quickly. The global Self-Balancing Scooters industry has lately demonstrated immense development. The primary parameter causing a surge in the performance of the market is the escalating demand coupled with technological advancements.

Competitive Analysis

The listing of the prominent leaders across the global Self-Balancing Scooter market includes players such as:

Segway Inc. (U.S.)

Acton Inc. (U.S.)

Chic Robotics Inc. (U.S.)

Ninebot Inc. (China)

Yuneec International Co. Ltd. (China)

Among others.





Self-Balancing Scooter Market USP Covered

Market Drivers

The global Self-Balancing Scooters industry has lately demonstrated immense development. The primary parameter causing a surge in the performance of the market is the increasing demand for personal transportation devices. Furthermore, the technological advancements in self-balancing scooters, such as greater range, improved power, and other features, are also believed to be one of the crucial parameters enhancing the performance of the market around the world. Moreover, the growing popularity of e-scooters supported by changing consumer preferences is predicted to boost the market's performance over the review timeframe. In addition, factors such as the availability of various models with different price ranges, the availability of government policies to promote the usage of electric vehicles, growing interest in health & fitness, and advancements in technology are also likely to enhance the market's growth over the coming years.

The players across the global market are focusing more and more on the product development, innovations, and research & development activities, which has caused a rise in the launch of innovative products across the market.

Market Restraints

On the contrary, some parameters may restrict the market's development. The main parameter limiting the market's development is the high costs associated.

Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Market Size 2032 2032: USD 3.21 billion CAGR during 2023-2032 5.83% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast 2023-2032 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, By Application, and Region





Self-Balancing Scooter Market COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a massive impact on several industry areas worldwide. The Self-Balancing Scooter Market is no different than others. The market experienced a tremendous setback during the pandemic, given the halt of several industrial operations and manufacturing activities. However, with the world recovering from the impact caused by the global health hazard, the market is anticipated to grow considerably over the coming years.

Self-Balancing Scooter Market Segment Analysis

Among all the product types, the electric scooter segment is predicted to ensure the leading position across the global Self-Balancing Scooter market over the assessment period. The main parameter supporting the development of the segment is the escalating demand for battery-powered vehicles.

Self-Balancing Scooter Market Regional Analysis

The global Self-Balancing Scooter market is studied across five major parts: Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Middle & Africa.

The research reports by MRFR suggest that the North American region is anticipated to ensure the top position across the global Self-Balancing Scooters industry over the assessment period. The main parameter supporting the development of the regional market is the presence of key players across the region. Furthermore, the enhanced consumer demand as a result of higher disposable income is also considered to be one of the crucial parameters supporting the expansion of the regional market. Moreover, the availability of various products is also likely to catalyze the performance of the regional market over the review timeframe.



The Asia-Pacific regional Self-Balancing Scooter market is predicted to showcase the highest growth rate over the coming years. The main parameter supporting the development of the regional market is the growing consumer preference for personal transportation devices. Furthermore, the availability of various models with different price ranges is also considered to be one of the crucial parameters enhancing the size of the regional market in terms of revenue share. Moreover, the rising population coupled with disposable incomes in countries such as China and India are also projected to catalyze the performance of the regional market over the coming years.

